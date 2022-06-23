Budget audio and mobile accessories maker PTron has introduced its latest device called the PTron Bassbuds Fute TWS in India. These are the brand's newest affordable True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. The Bussbuds Fute arrived soon after the company launched the PTron Tangent Urban and the Bussbuds Wave, which are also budget wireless earphones.

Bassbuds Fute Come With In-Ear Design, Transparent Case

The PTron Bassbuds Fute True Wireless Stereo earbuds offer a half-in-ear design and each earbud weighs just 3.7 grams. The new PTron wireless audio accessory comes in a translucent charging case, so the earbuds are visible inside the case. The company claims that the Bassbuds Fute offers noise cancellation and support for spatial audio. The new wearable has dual microphones (one on each earbud) to provide an enhanced calling experience.

The PTron Bassbuds Fute TWS earbuds have flat touch-sensors. They allow users to instantly change music, pick up calls, or trigger the voice assistant without having to take their phones out of pocket.

PTron Bassbuds Fute Offer Bluetooth 5.1, 25 Hours Usage

PTron has loaded the Bassbuds Fute with 13mm dynamic drivers, which are touted to offer "natural stereo sound output with distinct clarity & expansive audio during gaming". The wearable has Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity, which provides a range of up to 10 meters. There's also support for quick connect functionality. Each earbud has a 30 mAh battery, while the carry case has a 240 mAh power cell.

The brand claims that the PTron Bassbuds Fute TWS earbuds can provide up to 25 hours of audio playback on a single charge with the case. The translucent case of the device has a USB Type-C port and it can fully charge the whole package in just one hour.

PTron Bassbuds Fute Price In India, Availability

The Bassbuds Fute TWS is priced affordably at just Rs. 999. The company is offering a one-year warranty with the wireless accessory. The device is available to buy on Amazon India in two color variants - Black and White.

The PTron Bassbuds Fute will be competing against the likes of the Croma TWS earbuds, Mivi Duopods A25, Tecno A3, and the Boult Audio Airbass Monopod. All of these carry an almost similar design and are priced below Rs. 800 in the country.

