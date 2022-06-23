Realme has announced the TechLife R100 smartwatch in India. The latest watch comes with a round display, official IP rating, Bluetooth calling, and much more. The watch comes under Rs. 4,000, can be purchased via the brand's official site and other e-commerce sites in the country. Let's look at the features, pricing, and sale date of the latest Realme Techlife Watch R100.

Realme Techlife Watch R100 Features

In terms of spec, the Realme Techlife Watch R100 has a 1.32-inch TFT display that comes with a resolution of 360×360 pixels and 450-nit brightness. The smartwatch supports 100+ sports modes such as cricket, basketball, table tennis, and many more. It also comes with 100 watch faces, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen sensor, stress, and sleep monitoring.

Another interesting feature of the Realme Techlife Watch R100 watch is the Bluetooth calling function, which lets you make calls directly from your wrist. In terms of battery, the watch is backed by a 380mAh battery unit that is claimed to last up to seven days on a single charge. The watch takes around two hours to fully. The Realme Techlife Watch R100 is compatible with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth 5.2.

Other features of the watch include weather forecasts, music control, alarms, cycle tracks, etc. Lastly, the watch comes with an IP68 rating and weighs around 46 grams.

Realme Techlife Watch R100: Price And Sale In India

The Realme Techlife Watch R100 smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,999; however it can be purchased at a special price of Rs. 3,699 starting June 28. It will be available via Flipkart, realme.com, and other leading offline stores. The Realme Techlife Watch R100 comes in two color options - black and grey.

Realme Techlife Watch R100: Worth Buying?

The Realme Techlife Watch R100 has all the useful features that one smartwatch should offer at this price range. You get Bluetooth calling, an IP68 rating, and good battery life. However, the watch is based on the TFT panel which can be a downside in this segment.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles