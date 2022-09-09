Realme Watch 3 Pro With AMOLED Display, Advanced GPS Goes On Sale Today; India Price, Features

Realme recently launched a couple of new products in the wearable and accessories segment. One such new launch was the Realme Watch 3 Pro. The new Realme smartwatch features a bigger display, improved GPS support, and more premium features. The Realme Watch 3 Pro will go on sale today, September 9.

Realme Watch 3 Pro Price In India

The Realme Watch 3 Pro India price is Rs. 4,999. Buyers can get the new Realme smartphone today, September 9, from 12 PM onwards. The new Realme Watch 3 Pro will be available to buy on Flipkart and Realme.com in black and grey colors. Other retail outlets will also offer the new smartwatch.

As part of the first sale, the Realme Watch 3 Pro has a couple of discount offers. Buyers can get Rs. 500 discount when purchased on the Realme India website or Flipkart. This means you can get the new wearable for Rs. 4,499 initially.

Realme Watch 3 Pro Features

The Realme Watch 3 Pro flaunts a 1.78-inch curved AMOLED display with narrow bezels and a sleek body. Realme has also included Bluetooth calling support for the new smartwatch, which is further enhanced with the AI Environment noise reduction algorithm. Realme claims the built-in power amplifier delivers a clearer audio output.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro also features multi-system standalone GPS and Cywee's professional GPS positioning algorithm. The brand claims this records accurate body movements. As a typical smartwatch, the Realme Watch 3 Pro features many sensors and trackers, including the SpO2 monitor and the heart rate tracker.

It also includes a stress monitor and sleep tracker. Under the hood, the Realme Watch 3 Pro features a 345 mAh battery, which the company claims to last up to 10 days. With the GPS on, the new smartwatch can run for over 20 hours on a single charge. Realme has also included more than 100 sports modes.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro also includes IP68 certification, making it water and sweat-resistant. It also comes with more than 100 watch faces for customization, which can also be accessed via the app.

