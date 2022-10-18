Redmi Smart Band Pro Selling For Lowest Price Since Launch; Better Than Rivals?

Buy Redmi Smart Band Pro at the Lowest Price Ever

The Redmi Smart Band Pro was launched for Rs. 3,999 and it did not witness a drastic price drop since its debut. Earlier, the best price of the wearable was Rs. 2,299. During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can buy this fitness band for as low as Rs. 1,999. In addition, if you pay for the purchase via a RuPay debit card, then you will get a 10% instant discount, which is up to Rs. 250.

What Does the Redmi Smart Band Pro Offer?

The Redmi fitness band features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display, support to track over 110 workout modes, including weight training, HIIT, outdoor sports, yoga, etc., and a 5ATM water-resistant chassis. It is capable of tracking three workout modes -- treadmill, running, and walking.

The Redmi Smart Band Pro features an always-on heart rate tracker, and a SpO2 sensor to monitor blood oxygen saturation alongside continuous night-time monitoring. There is a 200 mAh battery touted to deliver up to 14 days of battery life in normal usage and 20 days of battery life in the power-saving mode. It comes with the LifeQ Health Algorithm to track vital health metrics, including fitness, sleep, and cardiovascular.

How About Competition?

The Redmi Smart Band Pro comes with notable aspects such as an AMOLED display and long-lasting battery life as compared to rivals such as Realme Band 2, which is priced at Rs. 2,899 on Flipkart. Also, you get additional sports modes on the Redmi offering. Given that it is available at the lowest price point ever since its launch, this deal could be the best one if you were looking forward to getting your hands on the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

