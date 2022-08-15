Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds were officially introduced at the brand's Unpacked event on August 10. The wearable was announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable phones, apart from the Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro has arrived as the successor to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The brand is all set to start taking pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, apart from the Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches from August 16. Now, the company has also revealed the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, apart from announcing the Indian pre-order details and offers.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price In India, Color Variants

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds were also introduced alongside the other devices at the Unpacked event. At that time, the brand didn't reveal the Indian pricing of the new TWS earbuds. However, now we know that the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available to buy in the Indian market for Rs. 17,999. The device will be offered in three color models - White, Graphite, and Bora Purple.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro India Launch Date, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available to pre-order in India starting from August 16. The wearable will be up for grabs on the brand's e-store, major e-commerce portals, and offline retail stores across the country. The consumers will be able to get a cashback of Rs. 3,000 by making purchases from the debit or credit card of all leading banks.

In addition, the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad that costs Rs. 2,999 will be available for just Rs. 499 alongside the pre-orders of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. The buyers will also have an option to exchange their old devices and get up to a discount of Rs. 3,000.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Key Highlights

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers a design similar to its predecessor. The wearable comes with active noise cancellation, which is capable of canceling out ambient noises up to 33dB. The audio accessory has 10mm drivers, 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, a 360-degree audio feature, and a voice detection function that switches from ANC to ambient mode as soon the user starts speaking to some. Lastly, the device is said to provide up to 29 hours of usage.

