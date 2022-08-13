Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches were introduced a couple of days ago at the company's mega Unpacked 2022 event. The new wearables were revealed alongside the brand's latest foldable phones, which are already available to pre-order in the country. Now, the brand has revealed the pricing, pre-order, launch date, and offers for the Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Price In India

Samsung didn't reveal the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for Indian consumers at the August 10 event, but it has shared all the details now. The Galaxy Watch 5's 40mm and 44mm Bluetooth variants will be available for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively. The wearable's 40mm and 44mm LTE variants will be up for grabs for Rs. 32,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively, as per Sudhanshu Ambhore.

As for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, its 45mm Bluetooth and LTE models will be available to purchase for Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. The color options for the new Samsung smartwatches will vary depending on the variants. These include Graphite, Pink Gold, Silver, Sapphire, Black Titanium, and Gray Titanium.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Launch Offers

Coming to the launch offers, those who pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5 or the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will also be able to get the Galaxy Buds 2 worth Rs. 11,999 for just Rs. 2,999. For exchanging their old devices, the consumers will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 5,000 on the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series will be available to pre-order on the brand's website, on major e-commerce portals, and via offline retail stores starting from August 16. The new wearables will be going on sale in the country from August 26.

Galaxy Watch 5 Series Worth Purchasing Over Watch 4?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro models are priced slightly higher than the Galaxy Watch 4 series of devices. However, the new models bring the Sapphire glass protection and boot the latest version of WearOS with the OneUI Watch 4.5 user interface on top. They retain the Super AMOLED screens and the Samsung Exynos W920 processor, but get upgrades in the battery and design department.

So, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches are worth purchasing over the Galaxy Watch 4 series of models at a higher price tag. The readers can find more details regarding the specs of the new Samsung smartwatches in our earlier post here.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles