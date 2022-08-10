Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Launched; Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Launched Alongside

Samsung has just launched the next-gen of foldable smartphones with upgraded specs and premium design. Additionally, Samsung has also expanded its accessories range with new smartwatches and earbuds. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro were announced today.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series pack several upgrades in terms of design, features, and overall performance. Both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro pack a sapphire crystal body that offers better resistance and durability than the traditional glass body. However, the Pro model also includes a titanium form factor that makes it more premium.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is available in two models of 40mm and 45mm whereas the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available in a single 45mm variant. The 44mm model flaunts a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display whereas the 40mm model comes with a smaller 1.2-inch display with 396 x396 pixels resolution.

The Watch 5 Pro model includes a slightly bigger 1.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with 450 x 450 resolution. Both smartwatches are powered by the Exynos W920 chipset and offer 16GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm model comes with a 284 mAh battery whereas the 44mm model gets a bigger 410 mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro packs the biggest battery upgrade of 550 mAh capacity. Both smartwatches claim to have prolonged and better battery performance.

Samsung has also enhanced the features of the smartwatches with ECG support, heart rate sensors, women's health, and more. New additions also include an improved sleep monitor and an infrared temperature sensor. The increased surface area on the smartwatches helps in better tracking. Plus, the Samsung Health app has also been improved with better features, including privacy features.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Features

The event also witnessed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro with 24-bit audio. Samsung also claims the earbuds will deliver a studio-quality audio experience with 360-degree audio and HD Voice features. The new earbuds feature Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation which offers an enhanced ambient noise experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro also comes with improved battery life, offering a 515 mAh battery case and a 61 mAh battery on the earbuds. Samsung says the earbuds will offer up to 18 hours of fuel with ANC on and up to 29 hours with ANC off. LE audio experience will also be announced later this year. Plus, the Smart Things app will further help sync the Buds2 Pro with other Samsung gadgets.

