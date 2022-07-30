Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro’s Hi-Res Renders Leaked; Launch Set For August 10

Samsung is all set to launch its latest foldable smartphones called the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its upcoming Unpacked 2022 event on August 10. Alongside the new handsets, the South Korean tech giant will also be launching its latest smartwatches called the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Before the official announcement, we have already heard a lot about the upcoming Samsung smartwatches via the rumor mill. Now, the high-resolution renders of both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro have surfaced on the interwebs. So, let's have a look at what we can expect from the upcoming Samsung watches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Will Feature Round Displays

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, both of the upcoming smartwatches from the brand will be offering a similar design with rounded displays. The leaked photos indicate that the next-gen wearable from the South Korean tech giant will be available with multi-color watch straps. It appears that the Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches will be offering two physical buttons on the right side to control the interface.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to be offered in a 40mm variant, which will be available in three color variant's including Gold, Gray, and Silver. There will also be a 44mm size model of the smartwatch that will be offered in Blue, Gray, and Silver color hues. As of now, there's no word regarding the size of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model. However, it is expected to come in Black and Gray color variants.

Notably, the Pro variant of the Galaxy Watch 5 is tipped to come with a titanium build and protection of the Sapphire Glass. Both of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series smartwatches are expected to come with support for Bluetooth calling, which will allow the wearer to make and receive calls on the go from their wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Price Leaked

The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches was leaked recently. The Galaxy Watch 5 with a 40mm dial is tipped to be available at the starting price of 259 Euros (around Rs. 20,900), while the 44mm variant is said to cost 286 Euros (approx. Rs. 23,200). As for the Watch 5 Pro, it is expected to be available at a starting price tag of around 430 Euros, which roughly translates into Rs. 34,900 in the Indian currency.

