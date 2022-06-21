Xiaomi Band 7 With SpO2 Sensor Launched; When Is It Coming To India?

Xiaomi Band 7 has gone official in the global market. The fitness band was originally launched in May in the Chinese market. The Xiaomi Band 7 comes with two variants - non-NFC and NFC. However, the global market has only received the non-NFC variant of the Xiaomi Band 7. Let's take a look at the global pricing and features of the Xiaomi Band 7.

Xiaomi Band 7 Price

The Xiaomi Band 7 has been launched for €59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,940); however, it will be available for purchase at an introductory price of €49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,121). It comes in multiple color options such as black, blue, ivory, orange, etc.

Xiaomi Band 7 Features

The Xiaomi Band 7 has a 1.62-inch full-screen AMOLED touch display with support for 192x490 pixel resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, 326ppi of pixel density, and Always-On display mode. The display of the fitness tracker is touted to have a 25% more viewable area compared to the predecessor Mi Smart Band 6.

Like other smart trackers, the Xiaomi Band 7 also supports heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and women's health tracking. There are a total of 120 sports modes including four professional sports like gymnastics, skipping, etc. In terms of battery, the Band 7 packs a 180 mAh battery unit which is claimed to last up to 15 days on a single charge and around 9 days with heavy usage.

Other aspects include a magnetic charger, 5ATM water resistance, smart notifications, and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Lastly, it measures 46.5x20.7x12.25mm in dimensions.

Xiaomi Band 7 India Launch Details

There is no official info regarding the launch of the Xiaomi Band 7 in India. However, the Xiaomi Band 7 with model number M2129B was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing, confirming the imminent India launch. The BIS listing also revealed it will be the non-NFC.

This means the Indian market will also not get the NFC variant like the global market. As far as price is concerned, the Xiaomi Band 7 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 3,000 in India.

