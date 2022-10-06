Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With GNSS, 12-Day Battery Life Launched; India Price, Availability

Xiaomi is one of the top brands globally with a diverse product offering. Xiaomi offers smartphones, smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart TVs, air purifiers, and much more. The latest offering is the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro which comes with premium features like an AMOLED display, built-in GPS tracking, and so on.

To recall, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 was launched earlier this year. The popular Chinese brand has followed the Band 7 with a Pro variant, packing in several upgrades. While the new Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro was already available in China, it has debuted globally now.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Features: Upgrades to Check Out

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro flaunts a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with touch support. The display features 500 nits of peak brightness, offering more than 150 watch faces, and supports always-on display mode. Xiaomi has also included an ambient light sensor for auto-adjusting the brightness depending on the surrounding.

As a typical fitness tracker, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro features several health trackers and sensors. This includes a heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker, sleep tracker, female health sensor, stress monitor, and more. Xiaomi has also offered more than 110 sports modes with the Pro smart band.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro offers a 235 mAh battery that the brand claims to last up to 12 days. More importantly, the new Smart Band 7 Pro offers a built-in global navigation satellite system of GNSS. Xiaomi has also pre-loaded 10 running courses for the smart band.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is 5ATM certified making it resistant to water and sweat. Like most other Xiaomi wearables, the new fitness tracker is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and can support up to Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro Price

The new Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is currently available in the European market, priced at EUR 99 (around Rs. 8,000). Buyers can choose from black, pink, and olive strap options paired with Light Gold and Graphite Grey dial colors. The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is tipped to launch in India soon and could be quite expensive.

Also Read: All You Need to Know about Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro

