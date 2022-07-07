Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Review: Upgraded Smartwatch With Powerful Battery

More importantly, the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro comes with GPS and GLONASS support. This is a big upgrade from its predecessor, giving users the option to do more with outdoor activities. Apart from this, you get the usual sensors for heart tracking, sleep tracking, and step tracking.

I found the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro data to be accurate, especially with these sensors. It also comes with a menstrual cycle tracker, which is another pro point for the smartwatch. The stress monitor is also another feature I came to like, which is handy if you go through a lot of stress routinely. Like other Amazfit watches, you can also track your records with PAI or the health assessment system.