Boult Drift Watch Review: Comprehensive Fitness Tracker For Everyday Use

Boult Drift Watch Design: Room For Improvement

On the surface, the Boult Drift Watch looks just like any other smartwatch with a square display. Like most other brands, Boult Audio has brought in a silicone strap for its maiden smartwatch, which can be swapped to bring in different ones. Plus, the Boult branding is evident on the strap.

Overall, the Boult Drift Watch looks and feels quite good when you put it on. However, it starts to get a bit uncomfortable after wearing it for a long time. This was even more evident after workouts and also while sleeping. I also think the comfort of smartwatches would depend from person-to-person, varying depending on the size of the wrist of the wearer.