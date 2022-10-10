Gizmore Gizfit Glow Smartwatch Review: Buy It For Looks And AMOLED Display

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Design And Build Quality

The Gizmore Gizfit Glow is undoubtedly the most premium-looking sub-3K smartwatch we've seen. For the price, the fit and finish are excellent, and the smartwatch looks very elegant on the wrist. A little more weight to the dial could have made the watch feel more premium; however, the overall touch and feel are justified for the asking price.

Physical Buttons, Color options, And Durability

A functional rotating crown and a physical button are located on the right side of the dial. To scroll through the main menu or change watch faces, rotate the crown button. The back action is triggered by the second button. The crown button on our review unit provides no tactile feedback when pressed, but it does on a different unit purchased from Flipkart. Gizmore should address such issues of quality.

The smartwatch is available in three different colors: gold dial with brown leather straps, gold dial with Burgundy strap, and Black dial Black leather/ Silicon strap. The price can vary depending on the color variants. The wearable is IP67 water-dust resistant and can offer some degree of protection against water and dust abuse.

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Display

The Gizfit Glow is one of the few sub-3K smartwatches with AMOLED displays. The 35mm (1.37") circular screen is surrounded by oddly large bezels that become visible with non-black watch faces. To avoid glaring borders, I recommend using watch faces with faded corners or black backgrounds. With an all-black Always-On display watch face, the Gizfit Glow looks stunning.

Good Brightness And Crisp Visuals

The AMOLED display has a 420 x 420 pixel resolution and a maximum brightness of 550 NITS. The high-resolution andgood peak brightness ensures clear text, and bright visuals. You won't have to struggle with text, icons, or graphics even under harsh lighting. Everything appears to be detailed and sharp. You'll fall in love with this AMOLED screen after trying out some chronograph or analog watch faces.

Overall, Gizmore provided a good screen at a reasonable price; however, those large bezels could have been avoided to some extent.

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Connectivity And Setup

The FitCloudPro app is required for the Gizfit Glow. The application, which is available on both iOS and Android, must be active in the background in order to run all of the wearable's utility and health features smoothly. The app interface and UI are not at all intuitive and should be revamped. Instead of the details of the connected wearable, the home screen displays sleep data, heart rate readings, blood pressure, and oxygen levels.

The Device section displays the wearable's details but excludes some critical ones, such as battery status. The user interface resembles a spreadsheet and lacks the visual UI/UX of a smartphone application.

Lack Of Unified App Ecosystem

This is our third Gizmore wearable and we had to install a new app to set up and use the smartwatch. Three apps for three different smartwatches from the same brand kill the ecosystem experience for end users. Gizmore requires a unified application approach to take things forward- one app for all wearables. The homegrown brand should invest in an in-house software team if it wants to compete with bigger brands. The software powering the watch is intuitive. The UI is clean and offers a host of customizations tools and useful features for a wearable device.

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Utility Features

There's hardly any utility feature that's missing on this budget smartwatch. The list includes music controls, a stopwatch, a timer, an alarm clock, a calculator, find my phone, and weather updates. Additionally, the smartwatch offers a voice assistant feature, which can test your patience and largely comes across as a gimmick. A neat addition is a split-screen feature that essentially.

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Health And Fitness Features

The Gizfit Glow can track your heart rate, blood pressure, steps you take, the distance covered, and your body'sblood oxygen levels. It can also monitor your sleep and sends activity and water drinking reminders, provided that you have set up the feature from the companion smartphone app. You can also enable the elevated heart rate measurement toggle so that the watch informs you of any irregular heart rate data.

The wearable supports more sports modes that you would need in your daily routine. The list includes- walking, running, hiking, cycling, basketball, swimming, yoga, and many more.

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Sensors Accuracy

The sensor accuracy on the Gizfit Glow is questionable, as it is on any other sub-3K smartwatch. The readings for the steps counter, blood pressure, calories burned, and blood oxygen levels are mostly unreliable. Even if you are driving or simply sitting idle in a moving vehicle, the step counter continues to add steps to the system. When compared to a dedicated BP monitoring device, the blood pressure readings varied by a notable margin. However, the heart-rate readings appeared to be in line with some flagship wearables from Samsung and Apple.

Overall, if taking health readings is your priority, I wouldn't recommend relying on any sub-3K wearable, let alone the Gizfit Glow. For critical data, always invest in a flagship wearable or consider using dedicated medical devices.

Gizmore Gizfit Glow Battery Life and Charging

The Gizfit Glow can last up to a week, and in extreme cases, even longer. The battery life is entirely dependent on how much you use it and how many utility and health features you use daily. For example, the Always-On mode and BT calling deplete the battery life, reducing it from seven days to less than two days. Turning off these two features can significantly increase battery life. Furthermore, screen interactions, heart-rate reading frequency, and so on all have an impact on battery life.

The smartwatch comes with a two-pin magnetic charging cable that takes about two hours to recharge the wearable's 330mAh battery cell.

Verdict

The Gizfit Glow smartwatch excels in terms of design and display for a wearable priced under Rs. 3,000. It is perhaps the most premium and elegant looking smartwatch available in a budget price range, and this is its selling point. The watch unit's battery life and software experience are also good; however, the wearable lacks the app-ecosystem experience, and the sensor's accuracy is also not reliable.

Overall, we recommend the Gizfit Glow to users who want a premium-looking affordable smartwatch that is elegant on the wrist and has a nice and crisp display. The market has better budget wearables for everything else.