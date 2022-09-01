Gizmore Slate Smartwatch Review: One Of The Most Feature-Packed Budget Wearable

Gizmore Slate Design

Since it's a women-centric smartwatch, the Slate has been given a sleek and lightweight form factor to suit smaller wrists. The rectangular display gently curves to the sides and sits on an aluminium alloy case. A multi-function crown button is positioned on the right-hand side of the dial to wake or lock the watch and open the menu list. It also works as a back button across the watch's user interface.

Available in two colors-, the Slate has the classic watch design that goes well with both formal and casual outfits. The build quality is pretty good for the price and the budget wearable also ensures good durability. The Slate is IP68 (3ATM) water-resistant and can easily handle water splashes.

Gizmore Slate Display

Despite its sleek form factor, the Slate flaunts a big 1.57-inch rectangular full-touch screen enabling comfortable usability and viewing experience. You can easily check the time and read notifications without stressing your eyes. Moreover, the budget wearable offers good outdoor visibility; thanks to 550 NITS peak brightness and decent color reproduction of the IPS panel.

Always-On Mode On A Budget Wearable

The budget smartwatch also has an 'Always-On Display' mode, usually seen on slightly premium wearables. The feature lets you check the time and other information without unlocking the smartwatch, which is quite handy in your day-to-day routine. You just need to set the Screen Sleep mode to 'Always Bright' to activate the feature; however, it increases battery consumption.

Overall, Gizmore has managed to pack a decent screen at a very low price point.

Gizmore Slate Health Suite & Sensors

The list of health-centric features this budget wearable brings to the table is truly impressive. The Slate can measure your body/skin temperature, monitor sleep, track steps, calories, heart rate, Blood pressure and blood oxygen levels (SpO2). It can help you keep a tab on your menstrual cycle and even has a breathing mode to keep the stress levels in control. These modes function just like on any mid-range wearable as results match with watches selling at double or triple the price point.

The body temperature sensor readings matched that of a thermometer with ever so slight variations, which is quite impressive for a budget wearable. You can enable the sensors from the wrist with just simple taps on the watch's screen and can customize the basic functionality of most sensors from the companion application, which is VFit in the case of Slate.

Gizmore Slate Fitness Features

As far as sports and fitness features are concerned, the Slate offers all-day activity tracking and has a list of sports modes to help you stay fit. You can enable sports modes from the watch itself or the smartphone app. The list of sports modes includes- running, cycling, walking, free exercise, yoga, basketball, football, and many more.

Packed With Day-To-Day Utilities

The budget wearable also brings along the most needed utilities including music controls, weather information, cloud-based watch faces, stopwatch, shutter/camera control and comes equipped with a voice assistant. You can invoke the phone assistant (Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa) on a connected smartphone from the watch itself; however, it doesn't always offer the expected results.

Gizmore Slate Performance & Battery Life

The Gizmore Slate doesn't disappoint in day-to-day performance as a budget wearable. The screen is decent, the design doesn't look cheap and the built-in health features and utilities work as advertised. The smartwatch can also be used to attend voice calls on the go, thanks to the Bluetooth calling functionality, a feature that has become immensely popular lately. We tested the feature on the watch and it works well but it isn't something we intend to use on a wearable. Your interest can vary.

The watch can be paired with both iOS and Android devices via the companion app- VFit. While the app has all the wearable-centric features, it could use refinements in terms of user interface and feature placement. Moving on, the Slate can easily last for five days on one full charge with moderate to high usage. If you make multiple calls from the watch, the battery life can come down to two days at max. Gizmore bundles a magnetic charging cable in the box and it takes around 80-minutes to refuel the watch's battery cell.

Verdict

For an asking price of Rs. 2,699, the Gizmore Slate is a no-brainer. It looks good on the wrist, flaunts a big and bright touch screen and supports most features that one would want in a wearable. The health suite and sensors work well and the battery life lasts for up to five-six days, which is again impressive for a sub-3K smartwatch. Overall, the Gizmore Slate is worth considering if you are eyeing an affordable yet feature-packed wearable in India.