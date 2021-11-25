Home Ap fibernet plans

AP FiberNet Plans: Check Out The Best AP FiberNet Plans, Speed, Price, And More

The demand for broadband connections has increased drastically in the past two years, as most of the office work has shifted to home due to the COVID-19. Most of us are familiar with Airtel broadband, ACT Fibernet, and BSNL broadband plans. But apart from these, there are some broadband services that offer internet connection at an affordable price range.

One of them is AP Fiber or Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet. In this article, we have discussed everything about the AP FiberNet such as plans, offers, speed, and so on.

AP FiberNet Details

Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited or AP Fiber was started in October 2015, which is owned by the Government of Andhra Pradesh and has a partnership with Cisco Systems. The AP Fiber aims to expand internet access for users in rural areas and provide affordable end-to-end broadband connection, internet facility, cable television, and phone connectivity in Andhra Pradesh.

It provides services in 13 cities and over 3,000 schools, universities, and government offices in Andhra Pradesh are connected to the network. AP FiberNet provides broadband plans for both homes and private offices.

The AP Fiber broadband plans start at just Rs. 350 (including GST) and go up to Rs. 2,499 (excluding GST). The broadband plans for home users also include television channels and are part of the company's Triple Play scheme.

AP Fiber Domestic Broadband Plans

AP Fiber home broadband plans start at just Rs. 350 which is named the Basic plan, offers 200+ channels, up to 20 Mbps speeds, 2 Mbps after FUP speeds, and 150GB FUP limit for one month.

The AP Fiber Home Essential plan is priced at Rs. 299 and provides 240+ channels, 30 Mbps speeds, 2 Mbps after FUP speeds, and 300GB of data for one month. Lastly, the AP Fiber Home Premium plan will cost Rs. 599 per month which will offer 245+ channels, Check here the complete table with the speed and the price for it.

Name of the package Channels Speed FUP Limit Speed Post FUP Price of the plan (including GST) Basic 200+ 20 Mbps 150GB 2 Mbps Rs. 350 Home Essential 240+ 30 Mbps 300GB 2 Mbps Rs. 449 Home Premium 245+ 50 Mbps Unlimited NA Rs. 599

AP Fiber Broadband Plans For Institutions And Offices

AP Fiber has separate plans for institutions and private offices. The AP Fiber Enterprise Basic plan starts at Rs. 999 which offers 100 Mbps speeds, while the AP Fiber Enterprise Standard pack costs Rs. 1,499 and the Enterprise Premium plan is priced at Rs. 2,499 per month. Check here the complete table for AP Fiber broadband plans for institutions or private offices with the speed and the price for it.

Name of the package Speed FUP Limit Speed Post FUP Price of the plan (excluding GST) Enterprise Basic 100 Mbps 400GB 1 Mbps Rs. 999 Enterprise Standard 100 Mbps 800GB 1 Mbps Rs. 1,499 Enterprise Premium 100 Mbps 2000GB 1 Mbps Rs. 2,499

Frequently asked Questions

1. Which plan is best for AP Fiber?

If you are looking for broadband plans for your home, can go for the AP Fiber Home Premium plan which is priced at Rs. 599 and you will get an unlimited FUP limit with up 50 Mbps speed. For institutions, the AP Fiber Premium plan (priced at Rs. 2,499) can be a good plan.

2. What is the AP FiberNet customer care/toll-free number?

AP Fiber customer care or toll-free number is1800 599 5555

3. Is AP FiberNet unlimited?

Yes, you get several AP FiberNet plans including unlimited plans.

4. Is AP FiberNet broadband?

Yes, AP FiberNet is a broadband provider.

5. What is the cost of a new connection with AP FiberNet?

The price of the AP FiberNet starts at Rs. 350 which is for domestic.

6. How to take the AP FiberNet speed test?

Click here to take the AP FiberNet speed test.

