Google Android Q Beta 5 OTA Update Paused: After Facing An Issue Apps Software oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Google has recently released the latest Android Q Beta 5 OTA update, which comes with some unique features. Especially, with this update, gestural navigation becomes a lot easier and fun for the users. This update has been introduced to all the Pixel phones, including Google's first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL devices. However, a new report says Google has paused the rollout of this OTA update to its Pixel devices, due to an issue.

Android Q Beta 5 Update Details

The latest Beta 5 was called off by the giant search engine, considering the issue related to its installing updates. It's not that Google will permanently stop to roll out the latest Beta update. Rather Google is working on fixing this issue. And eventually, the company says it has paused the Beta 5 OTA updates, temporarily. Even in the last month, Google faced the same installing issue, when it rolled out Android Beta 4 OTA update.

And due to which the company had to stop the Beta 4 update. Notably, this has happened twice that Google's two different Beta updates have come with issues. Once the company fixes the issue, Beta 5 OTA update will be worth as an installation. As this latest version comes with the final APIs and official API 29 SDK for developers. And features the latest optimizations and bug fixes, including updates to gestural navigation.

We can also see one more Beta release later this quarter. Having said that, our fingers are yet crossed as we do not expect our search giant to give the wrong impression.

How To Get Android Q Beta 5 Update

The users will get the latest Android Q Beta 5 update through Android Beta program or through a manual sideload of the OTA in their Pixel devices. In addition, if the users have already received Beta 4 update, they will automatically get their Pixel devices updated with Beta 5.

