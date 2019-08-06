ENGLISH

    Google Pixel Devices Have started Getting August Update

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Google Pixel phones have started receiving the August Update as an OTA. The update will slowly reach to all Pixel users over the next couple of days. The update covers the 2019-08-01 security patch level along with patches for three Qualcomm fixes and several functional patches. Out of which, the specifics of the fixes related to Android security patch and Qualcomm are not available.

    Google Pixel Devices Have started Getting August Update

     

    Details Of August Update

    The August OTA update comes with three functional patches, as per Google's Pixel Update Bulletin. Out of the three patches- first one is available for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, and the Pixel 3a XL which offers WiFi improvements. The second patch enhances the stability of the Wi-Fi CaptivePortalLogin, that is used when a public Wi-Fi network needs credentials. The patch is available for the said Pixel phones.

    Whereas, the third patch upgrades the sleep mode on the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL devices. To note, the updated factory images of all the Pixel phones have been published by Google on its developer website. It must be noted that the August update for the Pixel phones came after OnePlus released the August patches for the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7.

    What We Saw Earlier

    Last month, Google released the Android Q Beta 5 OTA update for all the Pixel phones, which also included Google's first-gen Pixel and Pixel XL devices. The update offered upgraded gesture navigation. Soon after the roll-out, the update was called off due to some issues. And we are still on the receiving end on when we can expect an update from Google on its Pixel devices.

    Not to forget, this was the second beta version out of all the five beta builds that had issues.

    Read More About: google august patches
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 16:37 [IST]
