Google unveils Backup and Sync app for Mac and Windows, promises easy accessibility

Google's Backup and Sync app for Mac and Windows is a go now, providing users flexible accessibility to safe-keep their files and images. Backup and Sync is supposed to replace the Google Photos and Drive desktop app.

Users can conveniently back up important files and photos from their desktop. Once the files have been uploaded users have access to them through any device via Google Drive app. The app also allows users to backup data from various hardware platforms including smartphone, SD cards, digital camera etc. Google also provides users with an option to enhance the resolution of pictures before they are backed up.

A blog post from Google explained, "You probably keep your most important files and photos in different places-your computer, your phone, various SD cards, and that digital camera you use from time to time. It can be a challenge to keep all these things safe, backed up, and organized, so today we're introducing Backup and Sync. It's a simpler, speedier and more reliable way to protect the files and photos that mean the most to you. This new tool replaces the existing Google Photos desktop uploader and Drive for Mac/PC."

Backup and Sync app users need to sign in with their Google account and select the folders which must contain the files they wish to upload automatically. There is a bunch of preference settings that users have an access to. An option to upgrade the Drive storage is also provided. Backup and Sync has accessibility through both Google Photos and Drive.

