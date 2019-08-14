Motorola Moto G7, G7 Plus Receive June Security Patch Apps Software oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Motorola Moto G7 and G7 Plus devices are receiving the June 2019 Android security patch, according to a report. The update comes with some stability improvements. While Moto G7 is receiving firmware PPO29.114-134 update, the G7 Plus gets PPW29.98-111.

How To Know About The Update

The OTA update is rolling out in phases which will take some time to reach Moto G7-series smartphones. You will get the update as a notification, once it is ready. Else, you can check by going to the phones' settings > system > about phone > model and hardware.

Moto G7, G7 Plus Specifications

The Moto G7 comes with a 6.24-inch display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU, 4 GB RAM, and 64 GB internal storage. On the camera front, it gets a 12MP + 5MP setup at the rear, while the front part is confined to an 8MP sensor. The device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and comes with a wide range of connectivity options.

The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 3000 mAh battery along with 15W TurboPower charging mode.

On the other hand, the Moto G7 Plus sports a 6.24-inch FHD+ Max Vision display. It makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with same hardware seen on the G7. It sports a 16MP as primary and 5MP as secondary sensors. For selfies, it uses a 12MP camera lens. It houses some sensors comprising a fingerprint, a magnetometer, an ultrasonic and more.

Its battery capacity is of 3,000 mAh which comes with 27W TurboPower charging mode.

Moto G7, G7 Plus Price And Availability

For the Indian market, the Moto G7 is available in Ceramic Black and Clear White color options, and its price begins from Rs. 16,999. Whereas, the Moto G7 Plus is expected to launch with Deep Indigo and Viva Red color options. And it could be priced at Rs. 24,320.

