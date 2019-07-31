Nokia 4.2 New Software Update: July Android security patch and dual VoLTE support Apps Software oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Nokia 4.2 is receiving a new software update, an Android 9 Pie build V1.36B. That comes with the July 2019 Android security patch and dual VoLTE support. The update is rolling out for the mentioned device in a few markets including India and USA. The new software update size is approximately 1,307.2MB. It comes with improved system stability and user interface.

The consumers can either download this new update or can check it by following a few steps: Settings > About phone > System update on your device. It should be noted that Nokia has been consistently releasing monthly security and OS updates for its already launched smartphones in the market. At the same time, HMD ascertained that all Nokia Android phones will get a minimum of two years of OS update.

How To Install A New Update On Nokia 4.2 Using VPN Trick

Install a VPN app like Proxy Master or Free VPN Master on your phone. Turn off the device and remove the SIM cards. Switch on the phone, turn off the Wi-Fi, go to the apps & notifications and clear the cache. Restart your handset, turn on Wi-Fi and launch VPN app by selecting the country. Finally, go to update and make verification.

Specifications Of Nokia 4.2

To recall, the Nokia 4.2 comes with a 5.71- inch HD+ display with 1,520 x 720 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 processor, paired with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage(expandable up to 400GB). It features a dual-camera setup at the rear with 13MP + 2MP sensors. Upfront, the device is equipped with an 8MP selfie camera.

Connectivity aspects onboard the Nokia 4.2 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/ac/g/n, hotspot, v4.2, A2DP, LE, micro USB, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and hybrid dual sim. The handset comes with a non-removable Li-Ion 3,000 mAh battery. It has a few sensors such as a fingerprint, an ambient light, proximity, an accelerometer, gyroscope, and G-sensor.

The smartphone is available in an Indian market in Black and Pink color options. And its price starts from Rs. 10,990 for mentioned storage variant.

(Source)

