    Nokia Rolls Out Android Q Beta 5 With July Security Patch for Nokia 8.1

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Nokia has recently released the latest Android Q Beta 5 update with July security patch for its Nokia 8.1 smartphone. You can get this update, only if the device is a part of the Android Q Beta 3 program. As of now, you can download the update and install it manually on your handset.

    Nokia Rolls Out Android Q Beta 5 With July Security Patch

     

    Android Q Beta 5 update More Details

    The Beta 5 update comes with corner swipe for Google Assistant. Presently, the swipe feature is only available on Nokia 8.1 TA-1119, TA-1121, and the TA-1128 model phones. To check whether your Nokia 8.1 will support the update or not, you can head to the device's settings > System > About Phone > Model and hardware.

    Specifications Of Nokia 8.1

    Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch FHD+ PureDisplay with HDR10 support, and 1080 x 2244 pixels resolution. The display comes with a tall aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and has 81.5% screen-to-body ratio with a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with Adreno 616 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 400GB).

    Nokia 8.1 is equipped with a dual-camera with 12MP + 13MP sensors at the rear. At the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera. These cameras come with bothie feature. The smartphone comes with a dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a type-C USB port connectivity options. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, along with an accelerometer, a gyroscope, proximity, and a compass.

    The handset is backed with a 3500mAh battery, supporting 18W fast charging. Currently, the phone is available in India in Red, Silver and Blue color options. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 19,347 for the base variant. While the 6GB and 128GB storage variant will be selling for a price of Rs. 25,497.

    (Source)

