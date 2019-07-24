OnePlus 6/6T Receives OxygenOS Beta Update- Comes With DC Dimming And More Apps Software oi-Nageshwara Rao M

OnePlus has added a new OxygenOS Open Beta update to its 6T and 6 series smartphones. To be illustrative, OnePlus 6T received OxygenOS Open Beta 15 whereas OnePlus 6 got OxygenOS Open Beta 23. The update comes with a highly anticipated DC dimming feature, that prevents the flickering of phone's screen during low brightness. The interested users can use the feature by following: Settings > Utilities > OnePlus Laboratory > DC Dimming.

What's More In OxygenOS Beta Update

The update comes with an improved weather app that brings popular cities for search suggestions, on your OnePlus 6T and 6 smartphones. The OxygenOS Open Beta update also comes with new Screen Recorder features, general bug fixes, and stability improvements. The users who are a part of OxygenOS Beta Update program can find this latest update, by moving from settings to system updates on your phone.

Even new users can join the same program, after going through certain guidelines.

Specifications Of OnePlus 6T/6

The OnePlus 6T flaunts a 6.41-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The phone has a dual rear camera setup: 16MP + 20MP. At the front, it uses a single 16MP sensor. The handset is backed with a 3700 mAh battery backup, supporting dash charge and runs Android 9(Pie).

It has a fast working in-display fingerprint sensor. The device was launched in an Indian market in Midnight Black and Mirror Black color options.

While OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display. It is powered by the same SoC used by 6T, with same RAM and storage configuration. Its has the same camera system as that of 6T. It is fitted with a 3300 mAh battery, supporting dash charge and runs Android 8.1(Oreo). It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. And the smartphone was launched in India in Red, Midnight Black, Mirror Black, and Silk White colors.

