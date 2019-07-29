Realme Announced A New Project X Beta Testing Program: Is The Brand Introducing RealmeOS? Apps Software oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Earlier we saw a few patents that claimed Realme could come up with its operating system i.e. RealmeOS. Looks like, the brand is serious about it. Shortly, a new Project X beta testing program is announced which has been shared by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth on his Twitter account. Briefing about the tweet, Madhav said the consumers can enroll for the beta program on the community forum.

He further added that only Realme 3 Pro users can participate in this beta program.

What We Know So Far

On before enrolling for project X beta testing program on the community forum, all Realme 3 Pro users must and should have enough experience in testing and debugging. To maintain confidentiality about the said project, consumers will necessarily have to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Realme 3 Pro Specifications

Realme 3 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display which is being protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is based on an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 4GB/64GB ROM, 6GB/64GB and 6GB/256GB storage variants. It sports a dual rear camera system including a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, it uses a single 25MP selfie camera.

On the connectivity front, the phone comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, micro USB 2.0, and more. It is equipped with a 4,050 mAh battery which comes with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging support. It has a couple of sensors including a Fingerprint, Light, Proximity, an Accelerometer, and a Compass. The handset is available in an Indian market in Grey, Blue, and Purple color options.

The Realme 3 Pro price in India starts from Rs. 13,999 for its base 4GB/64GB storage variant. While the other two variants- 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB are priced at Rs. 15,999 and 16,999 respectively.

