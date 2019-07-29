Samsung Offers Software Update As Security Patch To Galaxy A50, Android Pie To J7 Duo In India Apps Software oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Samsung Galaxy A50 is getting a new software update in the form of July 2019 Android security patch. That comes with improved camera features and Wi-Fi connectivity options. At the same time, the brand has started rolling out Android 9(Pie) update for its Galaxy J7 Duo, which is topped by One UI version 1.1.

The Android Pie update to the Galaxy J7 Duo comes with build number J720FDDU4BSG7 and is sized around 1.2GB. Credit goes to SamMobile. The update comes with new features along with Digital Wellbeing access.

What's More In July Android Security Patch

The new software update for the Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with build number A505FDDU2ASG4, claimed by a report. While another report suggests, the update is of approximately 190MB in size. The update comes with various security and performance improvements. And the users can check its presence on their phones after going through a series of steps: Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Specifications Of Samsung Galaxy A50

The Galaxy A50 flaunts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC which is paired with Mali-G72 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, and 64GB storage space. The handset features a triple rear camera system comprising 25MP + 5MP + 8MP. On the front, it is fitted with a 25MP sensor.

Connectivity aspects on board the Galaxy A50 are Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, v5.0, A2DP, LE, 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and dual Sim. It is fueled with a 4000mAh battery, supporting 15W fast charging. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and is available in India in Black, Blue, and White color options.

The smartphone is available in India at a price starting from Rs. 19,990 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 22,990 for 6GB/64GB variant.

