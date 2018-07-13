8 best Android apps to manage to-do lists

Google Assistant

Google Assistant is capable of automating your home, make shopping lists and much more.

You can add things to your to-do list by making use of the options available which allow you to add things to your list by making use of voice commands. Setting up the appropriate IFTTT applet allows you to automatically email to yourself a set of new tasks at the end of each day.

Todoist

This app has a large interface that is flat, white and mostly bare. There is a free version and a Pro version available. While the free version allows you to organize tasks into projects, create sub-tasks, leave notes and change the priority levels the Pro version lets you add labels, filters, automatic backups, reminders, productivity tracking tools, iCal syncing, and attachable files.

Google Keep

Google Keep makes the process of sticky notes digital. Google Keep allows you to make a note of simple things or make a list which has items that you can check off. You can also set reminders so that you can assign Keep the task of giving you a notification at a time of your choice.

EveryDay

EveryDay is a simple app that allows you to make lists, sub-tasks, set up reminders, add notes to tasks, and playing around with tools that allow you to stay organized.

You can make an account if you wish to back up your tasks online, you can take advantage of all of the app's functionalities without creating your account as well.

Inbox by Gmail

This app turns every message into a task and when you are done with a task, you do not mark it off as "read," you can check it off as "done." You can also pin messages you want to act on later so that you do not forget about them.

TickTick

With the option of smart lists, you can choose tasks based on your choice, some of the key features of this app include separate notes and comment sections, a calendar view, repeat reminders, and a support for attachments.

The $28 per year pro plan has revision history, sub-task reminders and calendar integration available as well.

Remember the Milk

This app integrates with Gmail, Google Calendar, Twitter, Evernote and more in addition to the usual features like labels and folder-based hierarchies.

To-Do List

This app has no pro version and the simple straightforward interface allows you to create a home screen widget, a single to-do list, and an option that allows you to set priority tasks.