10 Best Free Electronic Signature Apps

Admit it, the idea of sitting with stacks of documents, and appending wet-ink signatures to each and every one of them is in no way appealing. The good news is, with the development of numerous free electronic signature apps like CocoSign, you can esign hundreds of PDF documents within seconds - okay, we might be exaggerating a bit here, but the truth is, you can get much more done in a shorter period with these apps.

For those who might be new to this, the concept of electronic signature refers to markings of any kind made on a document to validate the contents of such a file. And simply put, an eSignature app is software used to sign documents digitally. But with the sheer amount of software available for you to sign documents with, how then do you know which one is right for you?

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best free eSignature apps available for your businesses, and personal use:

1. CocoSign

The first, and arguably, the best product on our list of the top free eSignature apps, is CocoSign's digital signature software solution. CocoSign is one of the most popular free eSignature apps out there, and boasts a variety of features and tools that enables users carry out document signing with relative ease.

Getting started with CocoSign is quite easy and straightforward. All you require to begin signing documents on the CocoSign platform are a valid email address, and a strong password.

Once you've successfully registered, you can begin to sign and send out signed documents to the concerned parties at no cost. However, if you're not satisfied with the features on the CocoSign free version, you can always upgrade to the paid membership for access to more tools.

Some amazing features of the CocoSign document signer that makes it held in high regard by users and critics alike include:

Ability to add multiple recipients and signatories to a document.

Multiple document templates for users to choose from.

Time stamp on a document that makes you know when exactly it was signed.

Cloud storage.

Digital audit trail to monitor your document's movement.

Benefits of signing documents with CocoSign

Enhanced level of document security.

With the audit trail feature, you know exactly where your document has been.

Wide range of supported document formats.

You can set custom fields to fill documents faster.

2. DocuSign

Another equally good eSignature platform is the DocuSign platform for both Android and iOS. And with millions of dedicated users around the world, there's no doubting the popularity of this digital signature solution provider.

DocuSign saves time and eliminates the need to sign paperwork by providing a digital signature solution that is generally accepted around the world. The Quick View feature on the DocuSign platform makes it easy for users to track document status at a glance. Additionally, users have access to a rich selection of document templates for various types of agreements and forms.

Pros

Safe and easy to use.

Offers document tracking.

Cons

Pricing is a bit on the high side.

3. HelloSign

Are you working on a budget, but still desire an eSignature platform with quality features with which you can sign documents? If your answer to this question is yes, then the HelloSign document signer is the app for you.

With HelloSign software, you can type, and draw signatures on different document formats. Even better, you can save signatures for use at a later time. Also, HelloSign's browser extension enables users to carry out document signing directly on platforms such as Gmail which is useful if you need to collect someone else's signature.

Pros

Affordable.

Different ways to append signatures on documents.

Cons

App can be difficult to use.

4. Docsketch

Another good product for those looking to stop appending wet-ink signatures to documents and go digital is the Docsketch document signer. Docsketch is notable for its generous free plan that offers users access to a wide range of premium features including document tracking, formatting tools, multi-party signing, different ways to sign, and a flexible document workflow among others.

Pros

Seamless document signing experience.

Feature-rich, considering its affordable price.

Cons

Lack of a mobile application.

5. AdobeSign

Another of the big boys in the electronic signature industry is AdobeSign digital solution, which was initially released in 2006 as EchoSign, by popular software manufacturers, Adobe.

The Adobe platform offers tons of services and functionalities, including the ability to personalise your eSignature, and an audit trail to keep track of your documents.

The Adobe sign is available on both Android and iOS, with users enjoying fast, and effective document signing. Additionally, AdobeSign is compatible with all Microsoft Office products such as Word, and Excel. It's integration with these apps is sure to help you get work done much faster.

Pros

Integration with Microsoft Office, NetSuite, Salesforce, and more.

Intuitive and easy to use.

Cons

Multiple complaints of poor customer support service.

6. PandaDoc

If you desire a seamless digital signing experience coupled with an interface that is easy to use, and fast processing speed, PandaDoc is the tool for you. Electronic signature is only a tip of the iceberg of services that PandaDoc offers, with the platform also useful for automated workflows, full audit histories, and many more. Users also stand to enjoy integration with a host of useful software that includes CRM and file storage apps.

Pros

Excellent pricing

User interface is simple as can be.

Cons

Could do with more document templates.

7. OneSpan Sign

Formerly known as eSignLive, OneSpan Sign is another good product with which you can digitally sign, and carry out a host of other formatting operations on different document formats. Notable for use by big businesses such as IBM, and BMW, the OneSpan software is also simple enough to be used by small enterprises, and it is available on both the mobile and web platforms.

Pros

Provides comprehensive audit trails.

Great customer support.

Ability to add custom signature fields.

Cons

Expensive.

8. SignNow

SignNow is an award-winning electronic signature platform that combines an intuitive, simple-to-use interface with powerful software to produce one of the best solutions for users looking to append digital signatures on documents.

Pros

Very affordable.

Users can build custom document templates.

Cons

It can be difficult to draw signatures on mobile at times.

9. SignEasy

SignEasy is a software that offers exactly what its name suggests - a stress-free way to append digital signatures to documents that need to be signed and sent online. The platform boasts a set of tools that allow users create or drag-and-drop documents to be signed electronically, and sent to either one or multiple recipients.

Pros

Simple to use.

Offers audit trailing.

Support for multiple signatories.

Cons

Difficult to fill forms with text.

10. SnapSign

Rounding up our list of the best free electronic signature software is SnapSign, a USESIGN compliant platform that affords users the opportunity to make legally binding digital signatures on business documents and files online. With SnapSign, users can sign and send documents from, and to anywhere, and the comprehensive document history features helps keep tabs on the signed file(s).

Pros

Robust document template.

Secure data encryption.

Built-in workflow.

Cons

No mobile app.

What Makes a Great Electronic Signature App?

Good electronic signatures apps are quick, efficient, and enable users to append digital signatures on documents with little or no fuss. However, before a digital signatures solution can rub shoulders with the big boys of the industry, and be rated among the best, there are certain expectations that need to be met.

That said, some of the features of a great document signing app include, but are not limited to the following:

Advanced security measures

The best digital signatures software out there are renowned for their strict policies when it comes to ensuring the safety of documents and files signed on their platform. And by strict security policies, we are not only referring to simple password protection, but also high-level data encryption.

If what you need is simply to sign a random piece of document, then just about any electronic signature app will do. However, if you need to sign, and send out sensitive documents, then you should opt for e-signature apps like CocoSign with added layers of security.

Ease of use

A good electronic signatures app makes it possible for users to register and sign documents digitally with relative ease. One of the hallmarks of great digital signatures software is simplicity, and this is supported by our top ten list, with all apps mentioned having an easy-to-use interface.

The whole purpose of running to use a digital document signing app would be defeated, if you were to pass through the stress you would otherwise have had to experience by physically signing stacks of documents.

Digital Auditing

While this is not a must, a particularly useful feature to have on any electronic signatures platform would be the ability to track places and IP addresses that documents have been to. This way, you can ensure that the document in question is used for the intended purpose(s) only, and alert the appropriate authorities in case of any deviation.

Legality

The best electronic platforms are completely legal to use, and they typically have certifications from authorised bodies to prove that they conform with legal and security standards expected of them.

Frequently Asked Questions Related to the Best Free eSignature Apps

Is it possible to use such eSigning apps to sign documents on mobile?

Yes, you can totally sign and send documents with nothing, but your mobile phone. Most eSignatures platforms around now have mobile applications that are compatible with Android and iOS operating systems.

Are signatures made on eSignatures apps legally binding?

Electronic signatures are completely legal to use, and are admissible in a court of law. To be sure, acquaint yourself with the laws of your area before using digital signatures.

Can I sign multiple times on a document?

You can sign as many times as you want on a given document.

What else can I insert on my document?

Apart from signatures, most digital signing software afford users to customise their documents with initials, text, date/time, and even in some cases, email address.

What document format can I sign on an electronic signature app?

ESignature apps offer support for a wide range of document formats which include, but are not limited to PDF, DOC, DOCS, XLS, JPG, JPEG etc.

Final Take

There's no doubt that you can get so much more done with eSignature apps, but to fully enjoy the benefits attached with adopting digital document signing for your businesses or personal use, it is imperative that you go with tested and trusted software. And if you don't know where to start, any of the apps on our list would make a great choice!

