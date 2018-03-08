10 Android apps banned on Google Play Store

Mobdro

It is a dream app for many sports enthusiast. The app allows its users to enjoy live sports in channels like CNN. It shows live telecast of popular games like English Premier League, Wimbledon and Formula 1.

Tubemate

This app allows you to watch various videos available online including YouTube videos. Downloading videos from Tubemate is easy.

Adblock Plus

Adblock Plus blocks ads from your Android device. The app is stuck from Google Play Store because it blocked their ads too! Thanks to the app, one can quickly get rid of the irritating pop-ups.

Amazon App Store

The Amazon App Store is terrific app store where you can get almost all the apps. It used to be available on Google Play Store, but it was kicked out in 2014 because it violated the terms and conditions of it. Imagine an app store inside an app store!

Lucky Patcher

The app allows you to modify the apps that you have installed on your Android devices. It alters the app for you by violating the license verification of Google Play Store, and this is why it is not available there. However, it proves to be a wonderful app when it comes to installing premium apps for free.

Popcorn Time

Right from the name, you can guess that it has something to do with movies. The app allows you to download your favorite movies and TV shows with just a click in a hassle-free manner

Xposed Framework

Through Xposed Framework, you gain the power to customize your Android device the way you want. However, it should be noted that one needs to have rooted device to use the app.

APK Mirror

The apps which are not available in Google Play Store can be downloaded in APK format. The APK file of all the popular apps are available on APK Mirror, but this app is banned from Google Play Store.

F-Droid

It is the hub of all the apps which are available as open source. The apps which are not available in Google Play Store can be downloaded from here. The app doesn't contain any cracked or pirated software.

Viper4Android

It is not an equalizer app; to be honest, it can be labeled as the father of all the equalizers available out there. Through this app, you can configure almost all the apps. All the music enthusiasts deserve to have this app on their smartphone.

Wrap Up

Though these apps are banned from Google Play Store, you can easily download and install them on your device from a third party app store.