10 apps to save your fuel bills in India

Fuel@IOC

This app is by Indian Oil and helps you find the fuel prices in your city live. The app is available for Apple and Android devices. You will need to create an account to access the features of the app. Hitting the ‘Locate Us' tab in the app will take users to a map that shows all the available petrol pumps around.

SmartDrive

This is BPCL's app which shows you the daily fuel prices and also shows you the location and prices of local fuel stations. An offer zone displays the available ones for the company's Petro smartcards.

Daily Petrol/Diesel price

The details of the petrol and diesel prices in cities, the variances in different areas and also the fuel price fluctuation over the last seven days can be observed here.

MapMyFuel

This is a crowdsourced app where end users give information on petrol and diesel prices. In addition to petrol and diesel prices, information about CNG fuel is also available. It covers fuel stations under IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Reliance Petroleum, Essar Petroleum & Shell India.

Daily Fuel Price

The regular fuel prices and the live fuel prices across several cities in India are shown in the app. It also keeps track of other cities where you have been traveling.

Daily Petrol Diesel Price Update in India

In addition to prices at different fuel stations, the app also has an inbuilt calculator to determine how much more or less you might be paying for your fuel. You can also use the price rise graphs to keep a better track of price fluctuations.

Daily Fuel – Current Petrol/Diesel Prices in India

The app receives price updates multiple times in a day and is in sync with multiple State-run oil companies. The prices at fuel stations near your current location as well as the prices at different cities are displayed in the app.

IOCL, BPCL and HP websites

All of the major oil corporations have websites that have options available at the home pages that give you the prices of fuel city-wise and also displays previous rates for comparison.

RSP DEALER CODE to 92249-92249

All petrol pump dealers are supposed to display their dealer code prominently for the convenience of their users. Consumers can check the fuel prices in their cities by sending an SMS, ‘RSP DEALER CODE' to 92249-92249. Similar services have been set up for Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum as well.

Paytm fuel cashback

Users will be able to avail different cash back offers every time a transaction takes place. It is possible to get up to Rs. 7,500 cash back on petrol payments using PayTM.