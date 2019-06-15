10 Best Android Apps For Investment On The Move

Acorns

The app makes it quite easy to learn the ins and outs of stocks and investments. All you need to do is install the app and follow the instructions given in the app step by step and before you know it, you will have gotten a hang of how things work.

Stock Trainer

As the name hints at, the app allows you to invest in real stocks but instead of using your own money, you will be using virtual money. The training exercise allows you to cook up strategies based on the patterns you observe.

Robinhood

The app allows you to stay connected to the stock market. You can buy or sell stocks, but the advantage is that you do not have to bother with commission fees. The fact that you are allowed to trade stocks without bothering with brokerage fees is the selling point of this app.

FRED Economic Data

The app has about 40,000 data sets for your use. These have been gathered from 37 sources that are all geared towards providing users with access to an extensive amount of data that they can use to make informed decisions.

StockTwits

This app allows you to connect with other traders and investors. Market analytics and trends in stocks can be followed and investments can be made a little bit easier because of this app.

Stash: Invest, Learn, Save

In addition to information about what to invest in, the app also offers you a debit account with zero setups.

Stockpile

The Android app allows you, in addition to the option of buying and selling stocks, the option of getting your hands on fractional shares for the amount of money you have.

Personal Capital

Personal Capital has a range of tools that makes navigating the world of stocks easier.

Stocks, Forex, Finance, Markets

In addition to assistance and information about stocks and finance. The app provides live updates on global events that are customized to the personal interests of the users.

JStock

The JStock app allows users to track stock investments. One of the best things about the JStock app is that it breaks down rather complex stock market information in an easy-to-understand way.