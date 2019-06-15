ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 Best Android Apps For Investment On The Move

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Digitalization has made standing in queues and visiting brick and mortar stores something akin to a renaissance fair. Maybe that’s stretching it a little bit, but who knows, thirty years from now, you could be the older person reminiscing about simpler times and subjecting youngsters to what you might have through.

    10 Best Android Apps For Investment On The Move

     

    While financial institutions like banks have already managed to get a solid foothold in the digital sector, another important institution that is slowly becoming prominent in the same is investment apps. Hiring financial experts to learn more about stocks before investing is still a safe option but the surge of apps that have become available on the Play Store that allows you to learn more about which stocks to invest in and reap the most benefits. The following list has some of the best investment apps available:

    Acorns

    The app makes it quite easy to learn the ins and outs of stocks and investments. All you need to do is install the app and follow the instructions given in the app step by step and before you know it, you will have gotten a hang of how things work.

    Stock Trainer

    As the name hints at, the app allows you to invest in real stocks but instead of using your own money, you will be using virtual money. The training exercise allows you to cook up strategies based on the patterns you observe.

    Robinhood
     

    Robinhood

    The app allows you to stay connected to the stock market. You can buy or sell stocks, but the advantage is that you do not have to bother with commission fees. The fact that you are allowed to trade stocks without bothering with brokerage fees is the selling point of this app.

    FRED Economic Data

    The app has about 40,000 data sets for your use. These have been gathered from 37 sources that are all geared towards providing users with access to an extensive amount of data that they can use to make informed decisions.

    StockTwits

    This app allows you to connect with other traders and investors. Market analytics and trends in stocks can be followed and investments can be made a little bit easier because of this app.

    Stash: Invest, Learn, Save

    In addition to information about what to invest in, the app also offers you a debit account with zero setups.

    Stockpile

    The Android app allows you, in addition to the option of buying and selling stocks, the option of getting your hands on fractional shares for the amount of money you have.

    Personal Capital

    Personal Capital has a range of tools that makes navigating the world of stocks easier.

    Stocks, Forex, Finance, Markets

    In addition to assistance and information about stocks and finance. The app provides live updates on global events that are customized to the personal interests of the users.

    JStock

    The JStock app allows users to track stock investments. One of the best things about the JStock app is that it breaks down rather complex stock market information in an easy-to-understand way.

    Read More About: android news apps features
    Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue