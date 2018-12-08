ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

10 best Android widgets for better performance

Some of these widgets are available for free on Google Play Store

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Widgets furnish your home screen. Think of them as household decorations, but with a purpose. Each app has a unique widget with which it communicates almost instantly. A widget is also a shortcut to the app, it’s extension. Not only do they enhance the feel of your home screen, but help you perform tasks, keep you updated, and provide service. Below are some of the best widgets of 2018.

    Flashlight+

    All Android devices have a built-in flashlight. But one needs to pull down the notification tray to access it. Flashlight+ widget places a button on the home screen, just a tap on which turns on the camera flash. Extremely handy.

    Custom Switches

    This app lets you make your own widget. Using services like Alarm, Bluetooth, Settings, etc. one can add them to a pre-set design. These act like switches, which proves to be very convenient. There are plenty of designs to choose and even create a custom one.

    All messages widget

    This widget brings several messaging platforms to meet at one place. No matter the app your friends use, you can keep track of all messages, social media notifications, and even your call log. Personalizing it is an added benefit.

    Google Keep

    Keep is a simple reminder, note-keeping app. The widget comes as a thin bar with multiple options - take a note, set a reminder, make a list, draw a picture, save an image. A simple tap on each option takes you to the specific task.

    IFTTT

    This app is a giant collection of miniature "applets" that are associated with almost every other app. You can get news from New York Times, message people, streamline your social media, control everything with Alexa of Google Assistant, and even trigger events based on your location.

    Calendar

    Track tasks, create smart plans, plan your day, collaborate on shared projects, label lists with colors, you name it. The widget does everything mentioned above, and provides options to work with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

    Weather

    Provides information on weather, it has a dynamic home screen that changes based on location, shows local and national forecasts and weather maps.

    Beautiful Widgets

    A multiple widget array with over 2500 themes, it has over four million downloads. Personalize your home screen to your taste.

    Battery Widget Reborn

    Provides reliable information on battery status using a fresh widget design. It also has multiple icon styles, customisable texts in the notification area, and a powerful power saving mode.

    Dashclock Widget

    The DashClock series brings several widgets that are well-known. A basic and free app which appears as a dash clock on your home screen. Set alarms, reminders with labels. Other Dash widgets include a DashClock Date extension, Battery extension, Keep extension, and many others.

    Read More About: widgets apps features news android
    Story first published: Monday, December 10, 2018, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 10, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue