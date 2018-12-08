10 best Android widgets for better performance

Flashlight+

All Android devices have a built-in flashlight. But one needs to pull down the notification tray to access it. Flashlight+ widget places a button on the home screen, just a tap on which turns on the camera flash. Extremely handy.

Custom Switches

This app lets you make your own widget. Using services like Alarm, Bluetooth, Settings, etc. one can add them to a pre-set design. These act like switches, which proves to be very convenient. There are plenty of designs to choose and even create a custom one.

All messages widget

This widget brings several messaging platforms to meet at one place. No matter the app your friends use, you can keep track of all messages, social media notifications, and even your call log. Personalizing it is an added benefit.

Google Keep

Keep is a simple reminder, note-keeping app. The widget comes as a thin bar with multiple options - take a note, set a reminder, make a list, draw a picture, save an image. A simple tap on each option takes you to the specific task.

IFTTT

This app is a giant collection of miniature "applets" that are associated with almost every other app. You can get news from New York Times, message people, streamline your social media, control everything with Alexa of Google Assistant, and even trigger events based on your location.

Calendar

Track tasks, create smart plans, plan your day, collaborate on shared projects, label lists with colors, you name it. The widget does everything mentioned above, and provides options to work with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Weather

Provides information on weather, it has a dynamic home screen that changes based on location, shows local and national forecasts and weather maps.

Beautiful Widgets

A multiple widget array with over 2500 themes, it has over four million downloads. Personalize your home screen to your taste.

Battery Widget Reborn

Provides reliable information on battery status using a fresh widget design. It also has multiple icon styles, customisable texts in the notification area, and a powerful power saving mode.

Dashclock Widget

The DashClock series brings several widgets that are well-known. A basic and free app which appears as a dash clock on your home screen. Set alarms, reminders with labels. Other Dash widgets include a DashClock Date extension, Battery extension, Keep extension, and many others.