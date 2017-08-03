10 best apps for Android Wear powered wearables

Android Wear has been around in the technology space for a couple of years now. Today it is more capable than it was during its initial days. As the days have passed by, lots of apps are being released by various developers all around the world.

There are apps available in various categories ranging from health practitioners to social enthusiasts and fun fanatics, and everyone else. Thus to make your wearable a little smart as well as fun, we have compiled a list of 10 apps that you can install on your Android devices.

Endomondo If you are a fitness freak, then Endomondo is the app to help you to track all your vitals in a standalone mode. You can track all kinds of exercises including walks, climbs, runs, bike runs, and much more. In case, if your watch has GPS, you can even track important distance, route, and other data directly to the watch without the support of your phone. Runtastic This app is easy to use with a one-tap operation and supports start/stop voice commands. It also tracks the distance covered, calories burnt, time and date. You can also get the premium version for Rs. 300, which gives you advanced options like voice coaching, a workout diary, training goals and plans, and much more. Sleep as Android This app learns your sleeping patterns and gives you report the next day when you keep your mobile next to you while sleeping. Additionally, this app comes with an advanced alarm system to help you wake up. Evernote Note taking is now easy with Evernote app on your wrist. You can pull up notes by simply saying, "OK, Google, take a note". Also, it allows you to find notes by speaking the text you are looking for. Level money With this app, you can manage your finances on your watch by tracking expenses. With assured security, you can add your bank and credit card accounts. This app uses 128-Bit SSL and AES encryption. Coffee This is not a reminder for coffee! It is a messaging app for your smartwatch that lets you text family and friends. You also receive incoming text notifications on the display. DUOLINGO Want to learn a new language? This app can help you in learning a new language by various ways that are easy to follow with images, text, verbally banters. As of now, you can learn German, Spanish, French, Russian, Italian, Portuguese and Dutch. Find my phone This is one of the important apps, that helps you in finding your phone when you misplace it. Find My Phone for Android Wear helps you configure visual and audio signals that'll let you know where your phone is. However, you need to sync your phone with your wearable beforehand. Wear Store You always go to Play Store when you want to install app right? Instead try Wear Store, the Play Store for Android Wear-based apps. These are organized into categories so that you can get them easily. 1Weather One of the best weather apps that are available on Android wearable right now. With this app, you can take a look at current weather conditions and the weather forecast. If you don't want any advertisement, you can pay some premium to get rid of it.