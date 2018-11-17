10 best apps that book lovers should know

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
While curling up with your book and a blanket is an experience that is not something you can recreate with a screen, the digital medium is nothing to scoff at. While having a Kindle is awesome, you can pick up where you left off by using the Kindle app on your phone. On top of that, there are tons of apps that are designed to enhance the experience of a book lover.
These gems provide ways in which you can get more out of your books, you can read chapters from the latest hit or use social networking apps to connect with fellow bookworms. A few of the best choices for Android and iOS have been listed below:
Wattpad
This digital platform allows writers to directly connect with readers. You can interact and discuss with other readers as well. Each genre has its own community. The app also encourages you to participate in writing contests, increase your fan base, or be a part of the app's selected stories.
OverDrive
OverDrive has managed to transfer offline libraries to the online world. All you need is your library card and you can access ebooks, audiobooks and even TV shows and movies if your library offers them.
Goodreads
Goodreads allows you to discover new books, join communities, follow writers and read reviews. Once you begin to track books, you will see a lot of recommendations that you will probably find to your liking.
Inkitt
Though it only covers a handful of fiction genres like romance, sci-fi, and fantasy, the app is designed for reading fiction.
Marvin 3
Marvin 3 comes equipped with features that include Goodreads integration, speed reading, and external font support. In addition to being able to open any book format you throw at it, the app also comes packed with features that make reading pleasurable.
Leio
Leio allows you to keep track of the books that you're reading, you can update the progress of everything you're reading and the time tracking feature allows you to see exactly how long it takes for you to finish a book and analyze reading patterns as well.
Serial Reader
This app provides classic literature every day in 20-minute bite-sized pieces. The app lets you nurture a daily reading habit by breaking it into the right amount of words every day.
Litsy
This social media app allows you to share photos of your moments with your books and also allows to share your favorite books with friends and family and also post reviews of the books that you've read.
Reco
Reco allows you to explore recommendations from people you trust and the content within it. The feed displays one book per screen with a description by the relevant connection of the user and why they recommended it.
Blinkist
Blinkist provides you with a way to learn if you are short on time. It provides you with key points and a summary or a "Blink" of the book in 15 minutes. You can either read or listen to the book.