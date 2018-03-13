Top 10 Must Have Photo Editing Apps for Android Users!

#1

You can do a Basic edit of photographs. You can also auto-fix, one-touch photographs, panoramic photos, RAW. The app has several advanced features which is available with in-app purchases. The Noise reduction pack offers several ways to reduce the grain in your night photos.You can also change the borders with the app.

#2

Create photo Collages and balance out the color. You can pencil draw, use ink, paint, color splash or Focal Blur. Adjust the mood of the photo. The app is free but supported by ads.

#3

The app has an amazing photo edits and photo collages, capturing images with the camera, creating digital drawings.providing a wide array of photo editing tools such as a clone tool, crop tool, photo blending and enhancement tool, text overlays, image overlays, layer editing, photo filters, camera layers, and hundreds of customization brush filters, masks, shape masks, and more. It also allows you to create time-lapse videos.

#4

Mirror Image Photo Editor allows you to create mirror effect in your photos. You can create left-right, up-down, reflection, repeating as well as reflection style enabled photos with this photo editor app. Furthermore you can apply several photo effects and designer photo frames to these mirror photos for making them more attractive.You can create photo grids and photo collages, etc.

#5

InstaBeauty comes with 4 main features: Beauty Camera，Beauty Collage，Beauty Video and QuickSnap. InstaBeauty beautifies your photo and video with just ONE-TAP! Touch up your selfies with our quick and easy features and get great results.

#6

The EyeEM is a powerful in-app camera with exposure correction, plus a grid and image level tool for perfect lines. It has 24 free and adjustable photo filters for every cam style, including Vintage, Fresh and B&W.Fine-tune and edit every detail of your pics with Contrast, Saturation, Sharpen, Fade and more.

#7

Snapseed comes from Google. The Snapseed app has several filters and tools to help you make the best of photography. It has filters like Lens Blur, Glamour Glow, Tonal Contrast,HDR Scape. Drama, Grunge, Grainy Film, Vintage, Retrolux, Noir and Black & White. One can aff stylized borders with frames. It also uses U Point from Nik Software which can selectively adjust images.

#8

Retrica is a simple photo taking and sharing app with a near infinite combination of live filters, layout, editing, social and secret sharing options.It has more than 100+ real time filers with more than 20 layouts. It also includes.Collage, Stamp, Exposure, etc.

#9

Photo Grid is the most popular photo collage maker. With Photo Grid, you can combine ordinary photos into worth-share photo collages with perfect design layout for Instagram.Quickly combine multiple photos with classical and funny layouts into a beautiful picture.

#10

Photo Collage Editor is a powerful frame photo editor for you to create amazing collages using your photos, fun stickers, backgrounds, text with layout and frames.It has more than 120 layouts of frames to choose from.

