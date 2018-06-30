10 best SHAREit alternatives on Android

Xender

It is a cross-platform app that is similar to the SHAREit app. The app is available for Windows PC, Android and iOS platform. Through this app, you can transfer the files from one device to another with the help of web share feature. When using the web share feature, the second device doesn't even need the Xender app for receiving the files.

Zapya

The user interface of Zapya is slightly better than SHAREit. The file-transfer feature of the app is placed separately from the other features of the app. Like SHAREit, the Zapya app also works on multiple platforms like Mac, Windows PC, and iOS. Just like Xender, it also supports the web share interface feature. It doesn't require a data connection to support files between different devices.

Silfer File Transfer

The Silfer File Transfer is one of the tough competitors of SHAREit. It has a clean user interface, and it allows the user to share the files in a hassle-free manner. Again, you can use the web version to share the data between devices. The files can be transferred over Wi-Fi Direct, Wi-Fi, and hotspot.

Feem

This is fast file transferring app. It is not bloated with ads. It can share files even when the Wi-Fi is not available. The app is available for Linux, Mac, Windows 10, Android and iOS.

Dukto

Though abandoned by the developers, the Dukto app works perfectly even now. The app was last updated in 2014. You can download the app from Google Play Store. The app can be used in the Android, Windows and Mac platform.

Send Anywhere

Send Anywhere app is also available for multiple platforms. Apart from normal sharing, it allows the users to share files by creating links. This feature is particularly useful when you need to share your files with someone who is not on your radar.

Sweech

This app works only on Android device. However, it provides you with a URL through which one can download the file from any platform.

Wifi File Transfer

The WiFi File Transfer is again available only for the Android smartphones. You can use the app to transfer the file from one Android device to another. This app also generates a URL for easy sharing of files. The limitation of the app is that it allows you to share a file which is not more than 5MB.

Mi Drop

Mi Drop is designed by Xiaomi. The app doesn't allow cross-platform sharing. However, you can transfer files to PC using the FTM. The app is pre-installed on the Mi phones. For the other smartphones, you have to install the app.

Files Go

This app also doesn't support cross-platform sharing. It has a clean interface. The app only works for the Android smartphones.