10 best WhatsApp spy software for parents

Spyzie WhatsApp Spy for iOS

Price: $ 39.99/month

In addition to tracking WhatsApp activity, you can keep an eye on SMS, photos, GPS and call history using this app.

Bosspy

Price: Free

Though this app isn't loaded with features, it comes packed with a lot of features like the ability to track WhatsApp messages, device location, call history and even the emails sent and received on your ward's device.

Easy Phone Track

Price: $120

You can locate your child's location in addition to keeping track of their activities on Facebook, Skype, Hangouts and a variety of other social media sites using this app.

Mobile Spy

Price: $49.97

This app can keep track of your child's activities on WhatsApp. And in addition to that, it can keep track of phone calls, text messages, emails and GPS location as well.

MobiStealth

Price: $19.99 for two weeks

This is one of the best when it comes to spy software and is capable of keeping track of a lot of data including location, call history, and messages. The surveillance features available in this app is highly specialized and remains in stealth mode throughout. One of the drawbacks of the app is that your device needs to be jailbroken if you wish to use this app.

Spy Software for Android

The major apps which allow you to keep track of your activities on WhatsApp on Android is given below:

Spyzie WhatsApp Spy for Android

Price: $39.99/ Month

This app comes packed with a ton of features that can keep track of Social media apps which includes WhatsApp, SMS, and GPS location. This program also has a very strong customer support system. But one of the shortcomings of this program is its inability to record WhatsApp calls.

Phone Monitor

Price: Free

This app is free and there are no additional steps that you need to perform. All you need to do is install the app and you are ready to go. The app is free and you only need to pay $3 if you happen to lose your device and you need to track it.

Mobile Monitor

Price: Free

This app is capable of keeping track of WhatsApp messages and SMSs, in addition to this, it can also be used for GPS tracking and call logs.

Top Spy Apps

Price: Free

This app provides detailed reports about the device that is being tracked and hence is often quotes as one of the best in the business. It can track SMSs, contacts, call history, WhatsApp and Viber messages. The reports are not very frequent.

Kids Mobile Monitoring

Price: $3

WhatsApp, SMSs, Viber and phone calls. All these activities are tracked and consolidated in detailed reports, you only have to sign up for the account after you download it. The current location of the device is also provided using GPS.