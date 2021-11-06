10 Essential Indian Apps You Need On Your Phone: Everything From Flipkart To PhonePe

Essential App For Shopping: Flipkart

Flipkart is one of the top apps that comes to mind when you're looking for something. Be it the latest gadget, new clothes, or just about something for your home, Flipkart has the answer to it all. The app was originally developed in India and is now owned by Walmart. Yet, Flipkart remains one of the best Indian apps even today.

Essential App For Food: Zomato

Zomato is another essential app that one needs to have. The app started as a resource platform to provide detailed information about restaurants. Users could provide reviews, book tables, get access to the menu, and much more via Zomato. Now, people can also order food and get it delivered to their doorstep on Zomato, making it essential!

Essential App For Food: Swiggy

Coming as a tough competitor to Zomato is Swiggy, which is another essential Indian app. Swiggy has expanded from a mere food delivering partner to offering to deliver essentials, groceries, medicines, and more. You can even send parcels to your friend/family's place with Swiggy delivery partners.

Essential App For Music: JioSavvn

Saavn is an Indian app, which was later bought by Jio - making it JioSaavn. When it comes to streaming music, JioSaavn has all the options you're looking for, including a wide range of regional music to cater to the Indian audience. Plus, Jio customers can set JioTunes via JioSaavn, making it even better.

Essential App For Rides: Ola

Ola is an essential app developed in India to book rides. The platform has grown in multitudes and competes with the global ride-hailing app, Uber. Ola offers affordable taxi rides and even offers a choice of rides for users. This too makes an essential app one needs to have on their phone.

Essential App For Payments: PhonePe

Digital payments based on UPI have expanded over the years, including tier-II and tier-III cities. Here, PhonePe is an essential app when it comes to payments. Apart from sending money to friends and family, you can even make UPI-based payments. Plus, you can get a wide range of financial services via PhonePe.

Essential App For Video Streaming: Zee5

Video streaming is one of the commonly done activities on a smartphone. When looking for Indian content, Zee5 comes as an essential app. If you love watching videos in your local language or even Hindi, Zee5 has a wide range of content to cater to your needs. The same goes for Hotstar, which is now owned by Disney.

Essential App For Makeup: Nykaa

When it comes to makeup and fashion essentials, Nykaa is the go-to app. Nykaa is available on both Google Play and App Store. The app offers a wide range of makeup products and other personal grooming items, including goods from top international brands.

Essential App For Groceries: BigBasket

Groceries are something that everyone looked out for during the pandemic and the lockdown. BigBasket is the perfect Indian app that focuses on grocery delivery. Here, people can get their groceries delivered to their doorstep, and even set for routine deliveries for items like milk and other dairies.

Essential App For Apparels: Myntra

Looking for new clothes? Myntra is the essential app you need on your phone. Myntra, like most other platforms offers discount offers and other deals on apparel. Plus, you get a lot of fashionable options to choose from, making it an essential app to have on your phone.

Essential App On Your Phone: Special Mentions

These are some of the most popular and highly recommended apps that are developed in India, for the Indian audience. Apart from this, one should also check out Wynkk, BookMyShow, Paytm, MapMyIndia, MakeMyTrip, and so on for services. All in all, these Indian apps are quite popular and make an essential to have on your phone today.