10 Most Popular Apps In 2021: From Money Earning To Instant Messaging Apps

On the other hand, UPI-based payments apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm have also seen immense popularity this year. Besides, OTT platforms including Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix have also helped us entertain in our free time. All in all, mobile applications have become a part of our daily lives.

For instance, if you are planning to create a mobile app for your business, you must know if it will be successful. We've enlisted the 10 most popular apps in 2021 in India and the reasons behind their popularity.

Meesho

Currently, the demand for the money-earning app has skyrocketed. Meesho is an Indian e-commerce site where you can start your business and also do shopping. The app has become the most downloaded Indian app in 2021. The app provides opportunity who wants to make money from home and it was founded back in 2015, can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Snapchat

Snapchat is another popular instant messaging app that allows users to post daily snap using stickers and filters. Even it has also announced the Instagram Reels-inspired feature Spotlight which is available within the main app and allows users to create short videos up to 60-seconds long.

The Snapchat Spotlight also gives you a chance to earn money if your uploaded video should be original, not copied and your video needs to reach a certain point to get the payment.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is one of the most-used apps in India. As of June 2021, there were over 487 million WhatsApp users in India. The app is also continuously bringing new features to make it more user-friendly. This year, WhatsApp added multi-device support, disappearing message feature, ability to make audio or video calls on WhatsApp web, voice message preview feature, and so on.

Flipkart

Flipkart is one of the popular e-commerce sites in the country which hosts sales on every occasion. The site has another store named Flipkart Quick that delivers everything from groceries to electronics products within 90 minutes. Flipkart also provides several advantages for its Plus members.

Myntra

Besides, Myntra is also popular shopping sites in the country that also sells electronic products along with clothes.The shopping site is one of the favorite sites for both men and women.

PhonePe

PhonePe is also a digital payment application that helps us to make transfer money to the bank account, pay bills, and so on. Like Google Pay, it also provides rewards for payment.

Hotstar

Hotstar has topped the list among the other OTT platforms in India. The app is used for watching live cricket, movies, and other TV shows. The plans start at Rs. 499 for one year.

Instagram

Instagram is another popular app in the country. Instagram has a huge number of Indian users. In October 2021, with over 201 million users, India has topped the list of countries with the most Instagram users. The photo-sharing app has also introduced a lot of new features this year including voice effects, text to speech, 'Link' sticker option, and so on.

Instagram Reels, the TikTok-alternative short-video making feature is another plus point behind the success of the app. Also, Instagram allows users to go live with their followers and one can make money via the platform.

Google Pay

As above mentioned, the demand for digital payment applications including Google Pay surged exponentially. The app offers cashback for each payment on the platform. Also, the UPI-based payment app brings new games every year near festival time which also gives us chance to win a voucher, discount offer, and so on. Recently, Google Pay got a new feature named Bill Split which enables a group of people to split the bill within the app itself.

The aforementioned mobile applications are the most popular in the country. However, TikTok has still topped the most-popular apps list worldwide despite being banned in India. It is followed by Facebook, Spotify, Telegram, and many more mobile applications that have received huge response worldwide in 2021.