10 popular Android apps you shouldn't install

QuickPic

It is a phone gallery that flaunts about its easy-to-use feature. Last year, Cheetah Mobil bought this app and then it started uploading the data of the users in their database.

ES File Explorer

It is a popular file explorer app and locating a particular file and a folder is pretty easy. The free version of the app is filled with adware and bloatware, and it keeps you asking to download and install additional apps.

UC Browser

It is a web browser which is popular for Android smartphone. The browser claims to save a lot of data and it flaunts it quick downloads. The browser tracks the data of the users and shares everything in the unencrypted form.

CLEAN it

It is junk file cleaner that is used to free space of a smartphone. One should stay away from the app because it creates a chain of problem. For example, cleaning the cache will slow down your phone and cleaning the RAM will lead to more battery usage.

Music Player

The app allows you to play audio files. The app is bad because it displays a plenty of ads. The app consumes a lot of your mobile data and devours your battery.

DU Battery Saver and Fast Charge

This app claims to save the battery of your phone. It also says that it can help you in fast charge but the fact is no app can do that. It displays a plenty of apps in the notification bar and it doesn't even spare your lock screen.

Dolphin Web Browser

It is a browser that claims to be ad-free. This web browser tracks all the activities of the users. And the worst thing is that it even tracks the things that you do in the incognito mode.

Photo Collage

This app allows you to create collage and it gives you the options of 120 frames. The app displays plenty of apps just like DU Quick Charger.

Clean Master

This apps claims to be battery saver, speed booster and phone optimizer. This app does nothing that is useful. The RAM optimizer app was once useful but now RAM is hardly a problem for the smartphones. The app sometimes keeps the RAM loaded that too deliberately for showing that it is improving the performance of your phone.

Anti-Virus apps

There are plenty of anti-virus apps but you don't really need them. They aren't bad apps but the fact is that you don't really need them.