10 Useful YouTube Keyboard shortcuts all users should know

YouTube is a tech giant Google’s well-known video portal. It is the most used websites as well as the most visited website. This portal has a huge amount of video contents that are growing constantly and there are endless users too who are uploading the videos daily.

The videos are of different types but they should follow the policies of the use of the website. YouTube can be browsed from any device by the links or by one’s own search choice. It has widespread use and it has a lot of keyboard shortcuts too to manage the video portal in a very fluid and effective way.

1. Spacebar helps in stopping and resuming the playback of the video whenever we want it.

2. The F Key helps to open and close the full-screen mode of the video by just pressing it once.

3. The Right arrow and Left arrow key simply allow one to rewind or forward the video for 5 seconds.

4. The Up arrow and the Down Arrow keys allow one to increase or lower the volume of the video in the full-screen mode.

5. The number keys of 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 help us in forwarding the video to a certain percentage.

6. The C button helps us to activate all the subtitles of the content. But if we wish to increase its size, we will have to press the +key and -key of we wish to reduce them.

7. The Home and End keys both simply allow you to navigate directly to the complete beginning or ending of the video.

8. Shift + P helps one to simply directly open the playlists if we have.

9. Shift + N key helps us in going back to the previous video from the entire long playlist that we will be having or have loaded.

10. Tab allows the users to access the controls of the playback bar without even trying to use the mouse. The M Key also allows us to activate or deactivate the sound of the video that we have been playing.

The Keyboard shortcuts can perform a lot of tasks on YouTube that can be done on both the desktop or the laptop when we play the video on YouTube. They help us in avoiding the use of the mouse to a great extent.