12 Hidden Truecaller Features

Create and customize your profile

You have the option of creating your profile in Truecaller. You can customize your profile by adding your pictures, names and additional contact information. You can also link your account to other social media platform. You can set the privacy for deciding who gets to view this information!

Gives you the power to mark people as spam

Very often, we get calls from various agencies trying to sell different schemes and offers. You can block such caller and mark them as spam. When many people block a number, Truecaller highlights the contact in red color to show that a spammer is calling.

Identify your caller without internet

You don't always need an active internet connection to identify a caller. If Truecaller has identified an unknown caller in your number while you were using the internet, it will again identify that number even when you are not using the internet.

Make video calls

Did you know that Truecaller allows you to make video calls? However, you need to install Google Duo to make it possible. When you click on a video call, Truecaller will automatically direct you to Duo and will make a call on your behalf.

Make it your default dialer

You can make calls in Truecaller. This also means that you can set it as your default dialer. You need to give few permissions to make it your default dialer.

Make it your default messaging app

When you make Truecaller your default messaging app, you end up adding tons of helpful features. The Truecaller neatly organizes the messages in spam messages and the useful messages. It also gives you the option to block spam messages.

Search that unknown person easily

With millions of users, Truecaller has become a directory. You can search a number of the people just by typing the name. Even the email-id of that person is enough to get more information about the number and other personal stuff. Apart from that, you can quickly view the numbers of primary services and facilities.

Delete your data from Truecaller

If you don't want your number to be present in the database of Truecaller, you can simply unlist your number from the official website of the app by providing the necessary information. Please note that you can't use Truecaller if you have unlisted yourself from its database.

Check who is online?

You can use the app the contact card to check who is online. In fact, you can also check when the person was last speaking with someone.

Make a ‘Spam Folder’ for all the messages

By making a spam folder, you can thrash all the spam messages in it. You need to make Truecaller your default messaging app to utilize this feature.

Make payments

Truecaller has tied hands with many big banks. By creating your Virtual Payment Address, you can easily send and receive money by using the UPI.

Send Flash Messages for a change

You can send Flash Message to a person just by clicking the lightning icon placed next to the contact's name. After receiving your message, the person will be able to view it for next one minute.