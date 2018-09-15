12 useful Google Photos features you probably didn't know

Related Articles
Google Photos is the default app available on Android for storing all of your pictures. Nifty features like the ability to automatically back up pictures and sharing your photos instantly make the phone more endearing to users (The unlimited storage surely helps). You will have to pay if you want your photos stored in their original resolution, otherwise, images that are over 16 megapixels are compressed to size, and the resolution of the videos saved is capped at 1080p.
You can free up space on your phone, tablet or computer by relying on the cloud-based service available. You can also digitize old photos and add them to your gallery using the app.
Create Animations
You can make a mini stop-motion animation or a slideshow of related pictures using Photos. You can select Animation under the Assistant tab. You can choose around 2-50 photos. All you have to do is hit Create to have a GIF ready to share.
Make a Collage
Go to Assistant, hit Collage, and this will allow you to pick two to fifty pictures that you can mash into one collage image which you can share with others.
Quick Photo Edits
Opening up and picture and clicking on Edit will bring up tools like Color Filters (easy preset color change) and Basic Adjustments (tweak lighting, color, or pop). You can also crop photos and make other adjustments.
Slideshow
Click on a picture in photos, hit the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Choose Slideshow to make the photos roll by.
Scan old photos
The PhotoScan app for Android allows you to digitize your old pictures. The app detects edges of photos, removes glare and enhances the pictures.
Device Space
Access Google Photos and got to the left slide-out menu and click Free up space. Photos will locate all your items that have been safely backed up, you can remove them from your device to save space.
Suggested Edits
The app has plenty of options of available in the form of Assistant, it automatically creates albums when you take a lot of pictures in a short time and also shows recommended filters for certain photos.
Tap Settings on the left slide-out menu and Expand the Assistant Cards field to view the following options:
Creations automatically make collages and animations.
Rediscover this day shows you a set of pictures taken on that particular day.
Suggested shares recommend that you share photos based on certain criteria.
Suggested rotations deal with misaligned photos.
Search
You can type anything related to the pictures that you have taken in order to find out more about them.
Photos and Google Drive
You can open Settings in Photos and check Show Google Drive photos and videos in Photos library to look at the pictures that are present in the Drive.
Back up Phone Folders
Open Settings, choose Back up & sync and click on Back up device folders to see all the folders on your phone that contain images. You can turn each one on or off with a slider depending on your preference.
Download everything
You can archive all the information associated with your account by using the Google Takeout page. All the information on your Chrome, Drive, Hangouts, Play, Mail, Photos and other accounts will be present in the archive. If you want to download just your Photos, you have to click on Select none that is available on the top-right of the list, and then enable the slider for Google Photos. After you have selected All photo albums you can click Next at the bottom of the page.
Share photos
You can open any photo and click on the Share icon to access a list of options. You can send the photo directly to Facebook, Twitter, or Google+, you also have the option of creating a shared album.