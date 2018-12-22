ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

15 best dating apps for iOS and Android in India

By Gizbot Bureau

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Dating apps are omnipresent these days, yet at times raise an eyebrow or elicit questionnaires. Mostly, they’re frowned upon. However, they enjoy greater prevalence than marital websites with plenty of users. Whether you’re looking for a short fling, or a life-spanning relationship, test your waters using the following apps:

    Tinder

    A worldwide game changer of dating apps, and still continues to satisfy millions of users. Tinder offers several options - set your search preference, keep your profile public, see if the person has any mutual friend.

    Badoo

    A giant, present in over 190 countries and supports several languages. You can link it to your Facebook account. With the new UI changes, experience on the app is thoroughly seamless.

    Azar

    This app offers video calling, so that you can video chat with your matches. Knowing that many users will be shy, you can swipe first and then chat. It's a step-up from the regular text-based chat.

    Elite Singles

    An app exclusively for degree-holders and geniuses. Their demographic is above 30 years, therefore, include users looking for a serious relationship. It's fast evolving with several thousands of subscribers added each month.

    Woo

    Centered on women, Woo understands your issues with online dating. It uses ‘Verified Profiles' to filter out sketchy people. Also assures anonymity. Several features that help women choose are included in Woo.

    Truly Madly

    Options such as Spark allow you to start a conversation without waiting for a like back. You can add a video profile. Playing interesting games with your match is a feather in it's cap.

    Bumble

    Not limiting itself to just romantic connections, it also allows you to make new friends. Women make the first move after being matched, and the connection is timed. You get 24 hours to respond, or initiate the chat.

    Moco

    Moco offers group chats alongside individual ones. The plethora of games within the apps ensures a quality time. You can add music and videos as well in the profile, thereby inviting people who appreciate your interests.

    Zoosk

    Easy to use and well-designed, Zoosk, like many other apps, offers free service as well as premium ones. To avail premium features such as chat galleries and social group, you'll need to shell out few bucks.

    Match

    The granddaddy of dating apps, started in 1995 as a website. It is a parent company of several apps including Tinder, and has remodeled itself to better fit the current century.

    eharmony

    Another senior in the dating game. Founded by a clinical psychologist, it uses a questionnaire for getting a match. The one who with a higher match in percentage is the perfect one.

    Wingman

    Decisions on this app is made by your friends, like its name. Thus making your interactions unique. The platform does not follow procedures, thus, making the whole experience unpredictable and exciting.

    Hater

    This app treads the road not taken, where you're matched with someone who has the exact opposite likes. Pushes you to understand the other and rejects the idea of a perfect self.

    Cuddli

    Cuddli aims to connect all the geeks and nerds of the world with one another. Therefore, you can discuss and dissect all your favorite movies and books. Focuses on interest than matching profiles.

    The League

    Similar to EliteSingles, aimed at employees and geniuses. A members-only app, pay to use. It extracts data from your social media platforms, Facebook, Linked-in. It caters to the tasteful elite looking for a serious commitment.


    Read More About: apps news features
    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue