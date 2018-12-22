15 best dating apps for iOS and Android in India

Tinder

A worldwide game changer of dating apps, and still continues to satisfy millions of users. Tinder offers several options - set your search preference, keep your profile public, see if the person has any mutual friend.

Badoo

A giant, present in over 190 countries and supports several languages. You can link it to your Facebook account. With the new UI changes, experience on the app is thoroughly seamless.

Azar

This app offers video calling, so that you can video chat with your matches. Knowing that many users will be shy, you can swipe first and then chat. It's a step-up from the regular text-based chat.

Elite Singles

An app exclusively for degree-holders and geniuses. Their demographic is above 30 years, therefore, include users looking for a serious relationship. It's fast evolving with several thousands of subscribers added each month.

Woo

Centered on women, Woo understands your issues with online dating. It uses ‘Verified Profiles' to filter out sketchy people. Also assures anonymity. Several features that help women choose are included in Woo.

Truly Madly

Options such as Spark allow you to start a conversation without waiting for a like back. You can add a video profile. Playing interesting games with your match is a feather in it's cap.

Bumble

Not limiting itself to just romantic connections, it also allows you to make new friends. Women make the first move after being matched, and the connection is timed. You get 24 hours to respond, or initiate the chat.

Moco

Moco offers group chats alongside individual ones. The plethora of games within the apps ensures a quality time. You can add music and videos as well in the profile, thereby inviting people who appreciate your interests.

Zoosk

Easy to use and well-designed, Zoosk, like many other apps, offers free service as well as premium ones. To avail premium features such as chat galleries and social group, you'll need to shell out few bucks.

Match

The granddaddy of dating apps, started in 1995 as a website. It is a parent company of several apps including Tinder, and has remodeled itself to better fit the current century.

eharmony

Another senior in the dating game. Founded by a clinical psychologist, it uses a questionnaire for getting a match. The one who with a higher match in percentage is the perfect one.

Wingman

Decisions on this app is made by your friends, like its name. Thus making your interactions unique. The platform does not follow procedures, thus, making the whole experience unpredictable and exciting.

Hater

This app treads the road not taken, where you're matched with someone who has the exact opposite likes. Pushes you to understand the other and rejects the idea of a perfect self.

Cuddli

Cuddli aims to connect all the geeks and nerds of the world with one another. Therefore, you can discuss and dissect all your favorite movies and books. Focuses on interest than matching profiles.

The League

Similar to EliteSingles, aimed at employees and geniuses. A members-only app, pay to use. It extracts data from your social media platforms, Facebook, Linked-in. It caters to the tasteful elite looking for a serious commitment.