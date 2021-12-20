2021's Best Money Earning Apps In India: Everything From Roz Dhan To Meesho

All you'll need is a smartphone with internet connectivity and you can start earning with these apps. These could be referral programs, cashback rewards, reviews, tie-ups, and so on. Like everything, there are pros and cons of using these money earning apps. For one, it can be tedious and time-consuming. Plus, you can't rely on these apps to run your household.

On the other hand, the money earning apps are ideal as side-gig. They are also user-friendly and safe to use. Plus, you have the flexibility to choose when you want to work with the app and how much money you need. Here are some of the best money earning apps and everything you need to know about them.

Roz Dhan

Roz Dhan is one of the best money earning apps in India in 2021. Roz Dhan is an entertaining app and can be downloaded from Google Play and isn't available on the App Store. Here, users can earn money with several options like inviting friends, participating in contests, checking the news, getting the latest updates, downloading prescribed apps, playing games, participating in surveys, and so on. With simple tasks like these, Roz Dhan has become one of the best money earning apps in India.

Task Bucks

Task Bucks is another highly-rated, best money earning app in India. One can earn money with simple tasks like visiting prescribed websites or downloading apps, viewing ads, videos, and of course - referring friends to Task Bucks. Just like Roz Dhan, one can earn money by taking part in surveys and contests, earning up to Rs. 70 per day. The Task Bucks app is available only on Google Play.

DooCash

DooCash is also among the best money earning apps in India. Similar to the other apps mentioned above, DooCash is an entertainment app where users can earn money by playing games, watching videos, ads, and also participating in surveys. Users are paid through cash, pre-paid recharge, and even bitcoin cryptocurrency. Plus, one can earn Google gift cards, iTunes, and even Amazon gift vouchers. Again, this app is available only on Google Play.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google is one of the most popular apps in India. Google Opinion Rewards is another app that's famous when it comes to money earning apps in India. Here, one needs to provide survey answers, offer reviews of businesses and locations, and so on. The money earned can be linked with your Google Pay app or you can use it to get paid apps on Google Play, making it one of the best money earning apps in India.

PhonePe

One can't miss PhonePe while thinking of money earning apps in India. While UPI-based payment is the app's main function, one can also get rewards while completing payments. One can earn cash rewards, coupons, discounts, and much more with PhonePe. Here, the cash earned from referrals is directly deposited into the user's bank account, making this one of the best money earning apps in India.

Databuddy

Databuddy is another app one can consider while looking for the best money earning apps in India. This app is linked to your Paytm wallet as all your earning money goes here. One can make good money with the Databuddy app by sharing pictures, gifs, and other media on social media platforms. One can earn cash back and rewards with several e-commerce retailers with the Databuddy app.

Wonk

Wonk is also considered among the best money earning apps in India. Unlike the previous-mentioned apps, users on Wonk can earn money by teaching and tutoring online. A Wonk team will certify you as a teacher, after which, you can earn money through tutorials. With Wonk, one can earn from Rs. 250 to Rs. 1,000 per hour of teaching.

Loco

If you're a gamer, you can earn money by gaming on the Loco app. Loco pays you for watching gaming videos as well as for participating in multi-player games. Top games like Bull Bash, Ludo, Pool, Carrom, and so on are common here to earn money. Users can also play single-player games and earn money on Loco.

mCent

mCent is another popular money earning app in India. Here, the task is simple. Users need to simply refer to apps and videos to earn a decent amount of money. The rewards and cash will be sent to your Paytm wallet and you can also get several other rewards like coupons and codes for shopping with e-commerce retailers.

Meesho

Meesho has shot to fame in recent times and is one of the highly recommended apps if you're going to be an entrepreneur. Meesho is one of the best money earning apps in India and is also a top reselling platform that gives people flexibility when they're starting their business. You can download the app on both Google Play and App store and kickstart your business with Meesho to earn money.

These are some of the best money earning apps in India in 2021. As mentioned earlier, there are both pros and cons to making money on such apps. While the apps are safe to use, your data could still be used by third parties. Nevertheless, if you're looking for ways to make a quick buck, you can check out these apps.