3 useful apps to customize Android's Share menu

Android share menu comes with material design UI

By

    Sharing is ubiquitous, therefore, almost every app supports sharing. These are controlled commonly by Android, whose share menu allows you to pick out the apps you wish to share the content to. When you tap on the share icon, the window that arises is the share menu. But it isn’t all that pleasant. Material design apart, the share menu lists mostly useless apps and always rearranges them, making you hunt for the required app.

    As is the quality of Android, letting you customize the OS, you can do the same in this case. Using a third-party app allows you to change your share menu in various ways. Given below is a list of three apps which allow you to exercise better control over your sharing needs:

    Andmade Share

    A classic app, one that has not been updated since 2013, but works like a charm. It has no material design, it's free, and simple to use. First, download and install the app from the play store. Once that's done, you can test it by trying to share something of your choice. You'll notice Android suggesting you to use Andmade, tap on ‘Always.' Initially, the share window is categorized alphabetically. You can rearrange it via a long press, then drag it to whatever position suits you. At the top right corner, you'll find a gear icon. Tap on it to access its settings. Under ‘Hidden Apps' tick any of those which do not belong on your share menu.

    Fliktu: Share Fast

    Fliktu is a slick and modern alternative. Once you've downloaded and installed it, open Fliktu and choose it as your default sharing option. The apps most shared with appear first. To customize it, open Fliktu swipe till you get ‘Menu.' The apps selected against Left, Middle, Right positions are automatic. You can change them by choosing the apps of your choice. As with the above app, you can tap ‘Hide Apps' to hide any unwanted apps creeping into the menu.

    The quirk about Fliktu is that it uses gesture. If you enable sharing links, tap on a link and gently flick your phone and the share menu draws over. The same goes for copying text. Enable it on the Clipboard tab and after copying the text, flicking brings the menu. The downside is that Fliktu comes with a price tag, it isn't free to download.

    CustomShare

    This app requires a rooted phone, since the app changes some of the system files. The UI is very simple, enabling you to select your preferred apps with ease. Consequently, you can also choose the apps you want to hide. CustomShare is a straightforward app with no frills that let you manage your share menu with much better control.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
