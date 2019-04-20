3 ways to upload edited photos, videos to Instagram

How to upload Photos to Instagram from your phone?

Living in the age of the Internet, it is at times really difficult to switch to the phone from the PC. We have listed some easy ways to upload videos and photos on Instagram from your PC.

Use Google Chrome:

Various features like the developer features are often unused but they are actually very useful. One can emulate websites and various apps from the Google Chrome Browser.

• You need to log in to Instagram through the browser.

• Then you can click on the profile icon after navigating to the profile page.

• Now, you can find the profile icon on the top on the right-hand side of the page. Then right click on the empty space.

• After that, you need to select Inspect to open the Inspect page. This page is primarily used by the developers to copy and test code.

• Here you can find three horizontal dots from the default icon options. Beside the Dockside option, select the rightmost icon. This way the layout of the Inspect panel is shifted to the right.

• Then the Devices icon should be clicked which is located at the right of the horizontal Inspect panel.

• Go to the Elements tab, and go to the toggle device toolbar. You can notice small options panel popping up over there.

• To view the page correctly, one should definitely change options and rearrange them so that it looks like a mobile browser.

• By clicking the Dropdown menu, you can change the Responsive Option and choose your own mobile OS. You can upload the icon after refreshing your page.

Other than the mobile device you can easily now use your Chrome browser to upload photos. You can simply click on the X and go to the previous version of Instagram. You can find it on the right-hand side of the Inspect Window. If you also require resizing your web page window, you can just simply press Ctrl+ Plus or else you can press Ctrl-minus. This way you can zoom in or zoom out of the page.

Using Android Emulator:

A desktop is a great way from where you can emulate a lot of technology, be it from alternate operating systems to calculators, it is possible to run from the PC. Whatever method you are using, the specifications of the quality of the image should always be kept in mind. For using NOX, first, install the emulator. Open the application after installing it and then the default set up will start. You can access the Settings and Applications to process Google information. After opening NOX Player, upload the image with the help of through the default upload page. After selecting, click on Next and then Navigate and Share the Image. Go to the personal icon and check whether it is uploaded.

Using Android or IOS phone:

These days one can find endless options on play store to upload images on Instagram. Airdroid is the most popular app through which one can easily transfer your favorite file. It is available for both Android and IOS. After downloading it, one can open it on desktop too by clicking the Pop-up Arrow and Nearby option and click search. The Nearby device will be connected. After that, you can simply drag and drop the file on the pop-up arrow. You will get a notification that you have received the file. It is how you can edit, share the edited document and upload it on Instagram.