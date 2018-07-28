5 apps to clean up bad photos on your iPhone

Remo

This app scans your photo library and gives you two tabs, the similar photos in one tab and the exact duplicates in another. You can also deselect or select photos individually before you delete them.

You also do not have to worry about dumping all the photos you have in a set by accident. An error message will pop up which prevents this. You can also mark certain photos and sets as exceptions. You also have the option of optimizing the threshold of how closely you want Remo to match similar photos. You can head over to the app's settings to do this.

Gemini Photos

This app provides you with lists of photos that are cluttering up your device, you will get a list of blurry photos, duplicates, screenshots, and photos with text. You can delete these photos in bulk or keep any of them.

Dr. Cleaner

After scanning the photo library, you will be provided with a list of photos that are listed under different tabs. The app also shows you how much space you can recover.

In addition to being a photo decluttering app, it is also a duplicate contact finder, a storage maintenance app, and a photo vault.

Bulk Delete

Bulk Delete lets you choose photos by using a swipe and delete them all at once in bulk. This option is available in the Photos app as well, but what sets this app apart is that it allows you to distinguish between selected and unselected photos and also allows you to delete your entire photo library from scratch if you wish.