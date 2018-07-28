5 apps to clean up bad photos on your iPhone

Related Articles
iPhones have excellent cameras, the person taking the picture might be the best photographer in the world, but there will still be bad photos that you may end up taking. Every gallery will have more than a handful of unwanted photos that are better off in your trash. Going through your gallery and getting rid of each and every bad photo that you have is not the easiest of tasks. Comparing the similar photos in your gallery and picking the best one and deleting the rest is not a task that you need to do manually, you can make use of a smart app to make this task easy for you, you can just choose one of the apps from below:
You need to remember that the photos that you delete end up in the Recently Deleted folder of the Photos app. These will only get deleted from your phone after 30 days of sitting idly in your Recently Deleted folder. We can now take a look at all the apps that are available for you:
Remo
This app scans your photo library and gives you two tabs, the similar photos in one tab and the exact duplicates in another. You can also deselect or select photos individually before you delete them.
You also do not have to worry about dumping all the photos you have in a set by accident. An error message will pop up which prevents this. You can also mark certain photos and sets as exceptions. You also have the option of optimizing the threshold of how closely you want Remo to match similar photos. You can head over to the app's settings to do this.
Gemini Photos
This app provides you with lists of photos that are cluttering up your device, you will get a list of blurry photos, duplicates, screenshots, and photos with text. You can delete these photos in bulk or keep any of them.
Dr. Cleaner
After scanning the photo library, you will be provided with a list of photos that are listed under different tabs. The app also shows you how much space you can recover.
In addition to being a photo decluttering app, it is also a duplicate contact finder, a storage maintenance app, and a photo vault.
Bulk Delete
Bulk Delete lets you choose photos by using a swipe and delete them all at once in bulk. This option is available in the Photos app as well, but what sets this app apart is that it allows you to distinguish between selected and unselected photos and also allows you to delete your entire photo library from scratch if you wish.