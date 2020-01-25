5 Apps To Buy Medicines Right From Your Smartphone

The apps are very advantageous as they will deliver them to your doorstep and will also offer you attractive discounts. You can choose from a wide range of medicine ordering apps to buy the medicines online and then to get them delivered too. The following online medicine apps are available on both android and iOS and various types of products can be ordered, like those of diabetes care, health care, personal care, health tonics, and others.

Netmed:

This is a very popular Online Pharmacy App where you will just upload your medications that are recommended for you. It is for all over India and is delivered to any place in India. In the app, you can rate the items and can even track the order in real-time. Cashback and discounts are offered in this app on all the necessary medications. But it is offered only when you pay through debit or credit cards. You can even learn about medicines through this app, about both usage and side effects. Netmed support staff is highly qualified to deal with all your inquiries and handle them efficiently.

Medlife:

It is a very popular healthcare and pharmacy app. It is very user-friendly and you will not have difficulty in accessing it. If you buy something for 100 rupees or above, they will deliver it for free at your place. Cash on delivery is also provided in many cities in India and is delivered in 1-2 days. Over the counter, products are also available which do not require prescriptions. Diagnostic tests are also booked through this app and you can get your reports in your account itself in 1-2 days.

Practo:

Although this app is mainly popular for booking doctor appointments for free but nowadays with the help of this app, you can also do doctor consultations and order medicines. They also maintain proper digital records of the medical. They even provide you with proper health tips to keep you fit. In the Practo app, you can order medicines and get them delivered at your place.

PharmEasy:

This online medical app is helpful for ordering fitness supplements, personal care products, medicines on diabetes and sexual wellness. The monthly refill facility is the best that it can offer. That way your medicines will always be in stock and also offers heavy discounts. In selected locations, even diagnostic tests are offered along with knowledge about the medicines.

Medplus Mart:

It is a popular online pharmacy. Genuine medicines and nutrition and healthcare products are offered here. Other healthcare products are also offered here. You can also access all the medplus pharmacies near your house. It also has an easy user interface.