    5 Best Color Splash Apps Every Android User Should Know

    By Gizbot Bureau
    |

    Having a customizable and responsive color scheme is something you don't need to look for specifically in a phone you buy these days. The fact that it can be tailored to suit your specific tastes is one of the core draws of an Android phone. What a color splash app, for lack of a better term does is make the entire screen and its contents black and white, and make a specific object or area pop. While most of the apps available on the market are called color splash apps, there are a few features that each of these apps possess that is slightly different from each other. Five of the best color splash apps that are available have been listed below:

    Paletta – Smart Color Splash
     

    Paletta – Smart Color Splash

    This app has automatic and manual options. When you select a picture, the app extracts all the colors available in the picture and displays them in a palette below the picture. You will be able to select the colors that you want to appear in your picture. You have the option of choosing multiple colors. You can also manually apply or remove a color by using the brush and eraser options.

    Color Splash Effect

    Color Splash Effect

    The makers of the photo-editing app Colorful Filter Studio came up with this app, the app comes with a built-in photo editor that can be accessed by clicking on the Beauty option. You can use it after you apply the Color Splash Effect.

    You have two options to add color, smart and free color. You have to manually fill in the area that you want colored in both cases. The smart option keeps the color into the object's boundary whereas the Free Color option does not impose restrictions of this sort.

    Color Touch Effects
     

    Color Touch Effects

    With a meagre size of 4MB, Color Touch Effects is packed with tools that allow you to other effects in addition to the Color Splash effects. You can also add captions to your photos inside the app. The app does not have automatic options, you will need to apply the color by tapping on the original picture manually. You can use the mono button to erase the added color. You also have the option of changing the brush size and opacity.

    Color Splash Effect Photo Editor

    Color Splash Effect Photo Editor

    The app offers three ways to achieve your desired effect. First, you have the option of applying the effect by brushing the selected area. All you have to do is tap on the hand icon in bottom panel and color the desired area.

    You can also add colors using a method similar to the one used in Paletta where the colors are listed below the picture and you can choose what you wish. You can tap on the option called color picker to use this option.

    The third way you can add colors in to select a shape of your choice and assign a color to an area chosen by using the shape. You can tap on a button at the bottom and color the outside area instead if you wish to.

    Partial Color Master

    Partial Color Master

    This app extracts colors automatically based on the selected area. Once the colors have been selected, you can add these colors to the picture. You can also adjust its intensity. After the automatic color splash, you can brush the area to apply the color or remove it if you need to.

    Story first published: Monday, January 13, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
