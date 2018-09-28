5 best offline games you can play on your Android smartphone

Alto’s Odyssey

Runners are games that are known for being frantic. Alto's Odyssey appears the same when playing the first time. But the game is actually a calming soothing experience. The graphics and the music work hand in hand to make the experience quite a relaxing one. Who knew sliding down sand dunes and doing backflips could be fun?

Really Bad Chess

Chess is a challenging game on its own, you need to know all the rules of the classic version to play this chess, but what you don't have to know is the number of coins you play with and how many coins of the same type that you need to have.

You might start with two pawns and a knight against an AI armed with seven rooks. It takes a while to get the hang of the game, but as you get better, the AI starts to get better pieces.

Once Upon A Tower

Once upon a time, there was a princess who lived in a tower, a prince came one day and... That is not how this story goes, in this addictive offline platform game, the prince is dead and it's up to the princess to kick butt armed with nothing but gorgeousness and a sledgehammer. This game will definitely give you a bang for your buck.

Smash Hit

The objective of this game is to target a collection of spheres you have at crystals, which on shattering will give you more spheres. The engrossing arenas to navigate through are almost hypnotic. The calming music is totally worth looking through your possibly knotted mess inside your bag to find your earphones.

Every one of us has a moment in our lives which we wish we can go back to, maybe its to make the right decision or to avoid a bad one. This game is full of those moments. Doing the same thing again and again and expecting a different result each time is not insane if you know you are absolutely completely sure you are going to get it right this time around. The game appears simplistic at first glance, but the sense of serene calmness this game can give you will change into a hair ripping primal screams in the fraction of a nanosecond.

Traffic Racer

The game involved wading through miles of traffic which go in both directions. Although you have the option of playing the endless racer mode where you can keep going for as long as you can and as far as you can, you can check out the mission mode to unlock all the superbikes you could want.