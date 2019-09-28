5 Best Offline GPS Navigation Apps For Android

If you travel a lot, you will be aware of the fact that the navigation apps mainly rely on the internet but there are certain GPS apps too, which even work offline when you do not have internet connectivity. These apps allow the users to explore the places even with the data turned off. Although some of these apps are not free, you can make in-app purchases so that you can avail their features.

1. Google Maps

With the help of Google Maps, you can easily navigate the places and cover millions of places on the maps. They have real-time GPS navigation, offline support, transit, and traffic. It is the best offline navigation app for your Android phone. It covers 220 countries where you can explore the place like a local with the help of this app.

2. Maps.Me

This GPS app is for Android users who want offline support. Even the offline mode of this map will provide you with public transportation, calculates the reroutes and even have voice navigation. With the help of this map, you can even locate ATMs, restaurants and other popular landmarks. It is one of the best Offline GPS navigation app, which is really helpful.

3. MapFactor GPS

It is a really good navigation app which is really helpful for people who tries to navigate their ways even without an Internet connection. These free offline maps are available from the OpenStreet Maps. It not only covers more than 200 countries but also helps to find petrol pumps, ATMs and restaurants. They are a great offline navigation app that can be used on Android.

4. Here we go

This GPS navigation app is available on Google Play Store and it is also quite different from the other apps. Although it helps in navigation, it is a lot better for transportation. It will help you to find public transportation services, where to find a taxi and others. It also compares the public transportation routes, the taxi, pedestrian, car, and bike routes too. It is helpful to find you the most cost-effective way as well as the fastest one so that you can make a journey.

5. Genius Maps

This app is a great choice for exploration, navigation and offline route planning. To search and navigate, it does not require a proper mobile internet connection. You can get it for a free 7-day trial but after that it is a premium app. It also has features like Live traffic info and full functional pro guidance.